Emergency poultry rule to expire; birds still a no-go for county fair

The Colorado Agricultural Commission’s rule barring poultry shows, sales and swaps will expire June 30 — but that will not reinstate the poultry show for the Montrose County Fair, coming up at the end of July.
The emergency rule was issued after highly pathogenic avian flu was detected in the state, first in wild birds and then in several domestic flocks, including a 60,000-strong flock at Foster Farms in Montrose County.
The county and fair board already decided against poultry shows, after the state implemented the emergency rule on March 30.
The county and fair board acted out of an abundance of caution and because there was no certainty as to whether the rule would, in fact, expire. They did not want fair participants to invest the time and money in raising poultry, or to give a green-light after it would be too late for the kids to raise a prepare poultry for live competitions.
“The fair board pulled the plug on the poultry show, as far as for live animals,” Interim Fairgrounds and Events Director Stoney Field said Monday, June 27.
The Colorado State Fair also canceled poultry shows and competitions, citing safety for both humans and birds.
About 10 or so kids have committed to preparing and submitting story board projects for poultry, which still will be judged at fair, Field said.
The fair board is also seeking a sponsor to help compensate the youths who had already purchased their poultry to raise, but who now have no opportunity to sell them as part of the livestock show and sale.
“There will be no poultry in the actual livestock auction,” said Field.
The state ag commission met on June 22 to discuss the prior emergency rule, approving the commissioner of agriculture and state veterinarian’s recommendation to let the rule expire June 30, with no follow-up emergency rule.
The State Veterinarian’s Office instead issued guidance for shows, swaps and other events that involve commingling of poultry. That guidance puts the decision to postpone or cancel such events in the hands of event organizers, except where there is a quarantine, health order or movement restriction.
The state vet urges that organizers of these events require precautionary measures, such as testing birds for the avian flu prior to entry; requiring a health certificate within 72 hours of entry; vet exams of all incoming birds and onsite biosecurity measures.
All birds coming from out of state still must meet poultry import requirements, including a certificate of veterinary inspection and verification that the poultry have not originated from a HPAI control area.
The state in an announcement stressed that the end of the rule does not mean the end of the risk.
“While this rule will expire, the Colorado State Veterinarian’s Office recommends that all poultry shows, sales, swaps and commingling events continue to be postponed or canceled at this time,” said Colorado State Veterinarian Maggie Baldwin, DVM.
“HPAI has affected more than 40 million domestic birds nationwide, and more than 3.5 million chickens in Colorado alone, and we are asking all Colorado bird owners to practice good biosecurity measures, including limiting exposure of domestic flocks to wild birds and other poultry flocks and limiting introduction of new birds into their flocks.”
All bird owners should take stock of their own biosecurity measures and ensure anyone handling a flock adheres to them. Minimize the number of visitors/handlers and have them wear protective gear such as disposable coveralls, boots and headgear when handling birds, and shower and/or change clothing when leaving.
Wash hands with soap and water before and after coming into contact with live poultry. Clean and disinfect tools and equipment before moving birds to a new facility.
Monitor flocks for clinical signs of HPAI, including monitoring production parameters (feed and water consumption, egg production) and increased illness and death. Any changes in production parameters that could indicate HPAI should be reported, the state’s announcement reminded.
Veterinarians and producers must report any suspicious disease events in poultry flocks to the state veterinarian’s office at 303-869-9130. If it is after hours, the voicemail message will indicate which veterinarian is on call.
Those with sick birds or birds that have died from unknown cause can find help at the Colorado Avian Health Call Line at CSU, 970-297-4008.
If you find three or more dead wild birds in a specific area within a two-week period or if you see live birds showing clinical signs of disease, contact the nearest Colorado Parks and Wildlife office, in Montrose at 970-252-6000.
