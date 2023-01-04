Anger, feelings of guilt, feelings of betrayal and even forgiveness marked victims’ comments Tuesday as — one by one — they asked the U.S. District Court to send former funeral home operator Megan Hess to prison for the maximum term allowed under her plea agreement.
They asked the same for Hess’ mother, Shirley Koch, who like Hess, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud in 2022, roughly two years after they were indicted on six such counts, plus violations of hazardous materials shipping regulations.
Hess was, in her own mother’s words to FBI agents, “the brains” in a scheme that saw Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose profit twice: by selling cremation services — and then, through Hess’ next-door business Donor Services Inc., the bodies of hundreds of deceased Western Slope residents for use in the research, medical and experimentation markets.
The women either did not obtain permission, or falsely represented that a portion of a body could be donated, used in those markets, and then returned for a cremation and dignified disposition.
In many cases, that never happened: Sunset Mesa returned random cremains taken from common containers and represented those ashes as belonging to individuals whose remains had been harvested and sold, in whole or in part. Hess further developed donor authorization forms, forging dozens, the FBI said, including by putting the name of Sunset Mesa’s previous owner on them.
Hess also forged lab results that certified harvested remains were free of infectious disease like hepatitis, even when they were not, which exposed couriers, body buyers and users to those diseases, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Neff said.
It was all part of efforts to conceal the true nature of what she was doing and how she was profiting at the expense of grieving families, he said.
Danielle McCarthy, whose husband David’s body was sold without her consent, was blunter.
“You’re modern-day body snatchers,” she told Hess and Koch as they sat at defense tables in the U.S. federal court building in Grand Junction Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The courtroom was filled to capacity, even with folding chairs brought in. Dozens of other victims and members of the public listened by phone, while about 200 listened or spoke by video during the day-long proceedings.
“Anger all the time,” said LeAnne Weiss, the daughter of decedent Cherrie Neuendorf. “To me, it’s like they’re ghouls. It’s a horror film and it’s not right.”
McCarthy said Hess and Koch chose to violate the dead and humiliate the living. “You chose these outcomes and consequences when right and wrong became a power move on your part,” McCarthy said, adding that everyone is irrevocably marked by their conduct.
“Ms. Hess and Ms. Koch, I offer you my forgiveness, not to condone your vile actions … I offer you peace and comfort, for you will need both,” she said. “I no longer have the energy for hate. Forgiveness is freeing myself from the energy of your pain,” McCarthy said.
“I believe in God,” said Joy Christian, whose father Michael Holland’s hands, shoulders, head and knees were sold. “I am faced with transgressions that cry out for forgiveness and the unrelenting demand of God on me to forgive these women. And I have in my heart,” Christian said.
“I may never know why you chose the path you chose, except for greed, it seems. … Megan Hess, Shirley Koch, may God have mercy on your souls.”
Debra Shults (formerly Schum) didn’t feel forgiveness. She’d cared for her dying friend, Lora Lee Johnson in the very room where she sat Tuesday, appearing by video. She held Johnson’s hands as the woman passed.
Koch was the one who arrived to take Johnson’s body — and kept trying to “talk shop” with Shults, then a firefighter, as if they were on the same “team,” Shults said.
Shults also had to contend with others in Johnson’s circle, who were pressing her about her friend’s possessions.
Hess, she said, reached her hand right across the table at Sunset Mesa and remarked how terrible it is when the greed starts the minute someone dies.
“You had already sold Lora’s body,” Shults said.
In the years since she learned her friend’s entire body was sold, Shults has been a vocal proponent for justice for the Sunset Mesa victims. But she’s no longer a firefighter — the trauma is too great.
“Shirley, you and I are not on the same team. I was there to help people. You were there to chop people up and sell them,” Shults said.
Although the government made a mail fraud case against Hess and Koch, it just doesn’t fit the enormity of what happened, she added.
“Words matter. When I read the indictment, it was like I was reading some other case,” considering the talk of fraud and falsified documents. “When I wake up in the middle of the night, I am not having nightmares about falsified documents,” said Shults.
Since Hess and Koch pleaded to one offense when, in Shults’ mind, they committed hundreds, they ought to receive the maximum allowed for that one crime: 20 years.
“This is not ever going to be repaired. This is serious trauma. This isn’t minor trauma. This is like serial killer-level trauma. It’s beyond creepy,” Shults said.
“I don’t have any forgiveness in my heart for these people and I never will.”
Diana Hardin lost her 23-year-old daughter, Hannah, whose spine was harvested and sold. Hardin cannot get the image out of her mind. It is the fuel for her nightmares.
“What gave you the right to cut my daughter up? Specifically, how dare you?” Hardin asked Hess and Koch, while also noting they are themselves mothers.
Crime's effects stretch beyond survivors
Shults and others spoke of how the Sunset Mesa case affected more than just survivors. Many who spoke thanked the FBI for its work and expressed concerns for the wellbeing of the lead agent, John Busch.
Diana McBride, speaking for her deceased stepfather, Gerald “Cactus” Hollenback, even mentioned the ashes Hess and Koch handed over from a common container. The people whose remains these actually were are “lost souls,” spinning about without a home, she said.
“Megan Hess and Shirley Koch have violated and defiled our loved ones. … They did this for financial gain. I can’t imagine how they will atone for their actions when their time comes before the Lord,” McBride said.
One person asked the court to consider making sure Hess’ young daughter gets help and support; another stressed that the girl an innocent child. “Your daughter should not be faced with what she’s going to be faced with the rest of her life,” said Samantha Peacock, who was one of several survivors of victims Lillian and Harry Peacock. Samantha said she is left struggling with what to tell her own children about the fate of their great-grandparents.
“Megan, I wish you would look at me so I could tell you I forgive you, because that’s what I was taught to do. And Shirley, you also,” said Darlene Mora, whose deceased father was handled by Sunset Mesa. “However, what you have done is unbearable. You hurt not only me and my family, but our community. Montrose trusted you.”
When news of the FBI’s 2018 raid on Sunset Mesa broke, Mora at first supported Hess, who told her not to believe what people were saying. Soon enough, though, the FBI notified Mora she was a survivor-victim. Hess, who had come to her father’s home when he was making advance arrangements, who’d sat down to eat with him, who helped him select a headstone, had betrayed Mora’s family.
“I just don’t understand how you ladies could have done this,” Mora said. “Make them pay for what they’ve done and give Montrose and surrounding communities the justice they deserve.”
Family members detailed how they lost peace and even the sanctity of their loved ones’ memories.
“I will never have what I want, which is my parents’ remains in those graves,” said Denise Henning, a daughter of Lillian and Harry Peacock. The Peacocks died within six days of each other and were cremated. Until informed otherwise, their survivors believed their ashes had been interred in Rangely, as per their wishes.
Henning is left with thoughts of what, precisely, became of her mother’s body and nightmares of how it could have been used in experimentation and research.
“That is the horror I am left with and these victims are left with. I see no reason why these ladies should get anything but the maximum,” Henning said.
“They have behaved like they are the victims,” added Henning’s sister, Sandy Wilson.
Erin Smith and Abraham Homer’s mother died 21 days after her cancer diagnosis, leaving her children overwhelmed. They could not have imagined Sunset Mesa wanted to profit from both cremating her body and selling parts of her, Homer said.
“They deceived us. They took our money, even though we had none at the time. … They did this over years and years. The profiteering of our deceased loved one borders on unbelievable, yet here we are.”
Their mother, a registered nurse and massage therapist with “magic hands” was cut up and sold: heart, liver, shoulder, knees, feet, ankles — and those hands.
“Every one of us, the victims, have been given a life sentence. We will never find peace,” Homer said.
“The only thing I know for sure is that being a victim of these crimes has been worse than the death of our loved one. I didn’t think that was possible,” Smith said.
Neuendorf died in 2013, just six days after receiving a terminal diagnosis, devastating her family, who had been led to hope she had six months to a year. They were in a daze, daughter Chrissy Hartman said.
As Neuendorf’s children and her widower, Rick, met with Hess to make arrangements, they were asked about making a donation. Hartman said the answer was a clear no. “We were all fooled into thinking Megan did care,” she said.
In 2018, Rick Neuendorf learned the awful truth and showed up at Hartman’s door, crying and repeating “they sold her.” The family, once certain they had Cherrie’s ashes to ultimately spread with Rick’s, now had no idea whose cremains they were given.
“We don’t know what was in that box. We just know that it’s not her. It’s like she died all over again,” Hartman said.
Although racked with guilt and nonstop nightmares, Rick Neuendorf worked until the day he also died, in December 2021, to change Colorado regulations for the funeral home industry. Rick saw at least one of those measures pass, but he did not live for his own day in court.
He was not cremated, his daughter said — not after what happened.
For court, case is in 'uncharted waters'
As much as the victims struggle to process what happened, U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello struggled to find a sentence that would sufficiently punish Hess and Koch, deter similar conduct, promote respect for the law and not be disproportionate to sentences for similar crimes.
“That one was pretty much out the window,” Arguello said of the latter. “It has been very difficult for me to figure out what is an appropriate sentence. I find myself in uncharted waters.”
The case falls outside of any other prosecuted in the United States, Argeullo said — in fact, the case spurred legislative changes in Colorado.
The judge said although the charge was mail fraud, the conduct involved was so much more: Hess and Koch lied to families in order to maintain a body supply and covered up their deeds.
“This is the most emotionally draining case I’ve handled in my time on the bench,” said Arguello.
She stopped proceedings for a full moment of silence in honor of the deceased, then summoned Hess and her attorneys to the podium, signaling that she would likely sentence Hess to the upper end of the applicable guidelines (see related information about offense levels).
Arguello said it is Hess’ fault that her daughter faces her formative years without her mother — “that is a choice defendant Hess made.”
Arguello went on to dismantle several points Hess’ attorneys made in their written statement in advance of sentencing: Hess was not altruistically helping the bereaved or the community. A horse kick that knocked her unconscious in her teens did not impair her to the extent of diminishing responsibility in adulthood. Most concerning: a refusal to accept responsibility.
Arguello said the 188 months the guidelines for Hess’ offense level recommended were not enough “for this incredibly heinous crime,” and asked the defense to persuade her otherwise.
Attorney Ashley Petrey said Hess had no criminal history, is a doting mother and worked hard her whole life. “Although she lost her way, her motives were always pure and good,” Petrey said.
Hess suffered in silence, while the survivor-victims gave media and film interviews and lashed out on social media pages.
“Ms. Hess did not kill anybody. Sadly, those people were already gone. … She did not take anybody’s life. These are nonviolent crimes,” Petrey said.
“I can’t think of any punishment greater than not getting to watch your daughter grow up,” she added.
Neff said Petrey’s characterization of her client was hard to hear.
The fraud went on for eight years, entailing repeated conduct and that, Neff said, is all the court needs to know about Hess’ character and history.
“She lost her way so far, we’re all here in this mashup traffic jam of sorrow and anger we can’t even describe,” Neff said.
He took aim at the defense for suggesting research depends on donated bodies and so, Donor Services was benefiting science.
“The bodies were stolen. The bodies were desecrated. … It’s horrific,” Neff said.
“It is clear she knew what she was doing. She wasn’t too injured to cash the checks, to spend the money, to meet with the families so convincingly.”
Violent or not, the crime caused “a heckuva lot of hurt, harm and human carnage” that people can feel, he added.
“It’s a dastardly crime and it needs to be punished accordingly.”
Hess made no statement.
Arguello then imposed 240 months — the full 20 years allowed by plea agreement, and more than the 15.6 the U.S. Attorney’s Office argued for in filings.
Koch fared little better, despite her age, her relative cooperation with investigators, and her stated motive.
“Nothing I have to say will make you feel any differently. I acknowledge my guilt and take responsibility for my actions. I am very sorry for the harm I caused,” Koch said, after argument. She said she truly believes that without donations, there can be no research and without research, there can be no cures.
Argeullo said the facts of the case show Koch knew donations had not been authorized and also, that remains were being sold, not truly donated.
As with Hess, the moral and ethical violations at play do not add up in the established guidelines, Arguello said, and Koch is responsible for her conduct: “She did the heinous work. She cut up the bodies.”
Koch’s attorney pointed out that a 180-month sentence is a 300% increase over what he and the USAO came up with and a 50% increase over the bottom range. Neff, in turn, said he is bound by the plea agreement, but despite her level of cooperation, Koch had still denied knowing about the donor forms that were central to the fraud, and also denied helping to dupe customers.
Arguello said the non-monetary harm must be taken into account. She imposed 15 years — the full 180 months.
Both women were immediately remanded into custody. Arguello cited information that one or both of them had been suicidal during the pendency of the case and thus, there is a safety issue.
Despite the sentences, the Sunset Mesa families remain with the knowledge and pain of what happened.
Julee Glynn of Durango was in charge of her brother Michael Good’s final arrangements, which were made through Sunset Mesa. He had been adamant that he wanted to go to heaven “whole.” Later learning that he was dismembered and sold severely traumatized Glynn, who previously obtained a civil judgment against Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation.
“No one wins,” Glynn said Tuesday, prior to the imposition of sentencing. “None of us win.”