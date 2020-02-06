End of county family planning, immunization draws fire

Not everyone can afford to access family planning or immunization services — or be in the position to do so privately, several health and social services professionals told commissioners Wednesday, decrying Montrose County’s previous decision to bow out of such services.
Although the commissioners could not respond to non-agenda items at their meeting, they later defended the decision when ratifying a letter of support for River Valley Family Health Center’s grant application to provide the same services under Title X funding.
“It wasn’t taken lightly at all,” Commissioner Keith Caddy said, and county staff also explained entities receiving Title X grant funding have to provide the same services.
The county must, under the Public Health Act, provide core health services such as immunizations and family planning, or determine these services are being sufficiently provided elsewhere.
In January, commissioners voted to end family planning and immunization services, effective June 30, when its federal Title X funding expires. Commissioners previously determined there were sufficient providers of family planning services, including federally subsidized ones, and immunization services.
Those who spoke during Wednesday’s call to the public were skeptical.
“I think family planning services are so incredibly important to the economy and the community,” Janine Gwaltney said.
A young family, with access to the services, can time their family so that it works best financially. That can be the difference between a family in dire poverty, drawing on public assistance, or a middle-class family paying taxes, she said.
“I really want to trust you all to care more about the poor families involved in this than taking care of the local businesses,” Gwaltney said.
“Not everybody is eligible to go to other places,” Barbara Schmerler said. “… A lot of young adults don’t have a physician. … I think that because we are a small town, some people are very hesitant to go to their primary care physicians and that going to public health gives them a degree of anonymity.”
It’s important that people be in the position to control their family size, she also said. “I can tell you, there are a lot of people struggling,” Schmerler said.
Amiessa Jutten, the Western Slope representative for the National Association of Social Workers, said the move affects real people.
Jutten was once a single mother, working full-time and attending college, but was under-insured. She was able to use the county’s immunization services because she could not afford physicians’ fees.
“I’m just one face in this community,” Jutten said, going on to read the statements of those who could not attend because they were working.
A preschool worker said although insurance pays for her shot, she still has to come up with the money for the office visit. “We are the private insurance, caught-in-the-middle kind of family,” Jutten read.
Another woman, now a mental health professional, wrote that access to birth-control as a teenager made a real difference. “I was an A-student, who worked, marched in the band and participated in drama club. I was a good kid who stayed out of trouble, and I was sexually active,” Jutten read.
The woman in the statement said she was afraid to tell her parents and would “never have gone” to her primary care doctor for birth control, for fear her parents would know. She went to family planning services instead.
As a result, she was able to go to college, have a profession, marry in her own time, and have a child when she was ready.
“ If you take away family planning, you’re not just taking away medical services. You’re jeopardizing the futures of young women who may not have the means, support, or know-how of accessing a primary care office,” Jutten read.
“… Take this away, and I will dread the day that a bright young woman who plays in the marching band with a scholarship to college in the fall, comes to my counseling office crying because she is pregnant. End family planning, and that’s on you,” Jutten read.
“We are just three examples of the real people affected,” Jutten then said. “We’re not dollars or number signs. We are human beings. This is about … people who have value, dignity and worth,” Jutten concluded, to applause.
“This will impact our neighbors greatly,” Polly Speaks, a therapist and member of the National Association of Social Workers, said earlier. It is erroneous to think there will be little to no impact on halting the services, she said, particularly in light of proposed federal reductions in the Medicaid Block Grant. Title X is a separate funding stream, the purpose of which is to prioritize family planning for lower-income, uninsured and under-insured people, she said.
“If the clinic were to close and the Medicaid Block Grants are reduced, where will our neighbors go?” Speaks asked.
She also said providers are already struggling to serve existing patients and are reluctant to deal with Medicaid because of the low reimbursement rate.
Schmerler and others expressed concern about the availability of immunizations, including for those who travel, and to cut the risk of pandemics. The county’s health department has been successful in boosting immunization rates, including by hosting an annual flu vaccine clinic, she indicated.
Montrose County Public Health remains, having been split off from Human Services. Commissioners later said pandemics would fall under the emergency management department, which trains and prepares for such disasters. The flu vaccine clinic is to continue.
During discussions about River Valley’s Title X application, Deputy County Manager Jon Waschbusch explained the federal money is disbursed through the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, which contracts with recipients to provide the services.
River Valley and other entities are eligible to apply, not just county health departments, which Waschbusch said might not be broadly known. About one-third of Title X providers in the state are something other than a public health entity.
“The Title X requirements don’t change, regardless who provides (services),” Director of Public Health Jim Austin said.
Utilization numbers helped drive the county’s decision not to re-up for Title X funding, Caddy said.
According to Waschbusch, in 2019, there were 28 people between ages 15 and 17 — 25 of them, female — who used the county services, as did three girls younger than 15.
Utilization numbers are so low, the county barely qualifies for the Title X grant, Commissioner Roger Rash later said.
River Valley CEO Jeremy Carroll said the services will be similar to what the county provides, if the clinic receives the Title X funding, and privacy is paramount.
River Valley recently opened a new, large facility in Montrose with more space, more providers, and an array of integrated services. It has a five-person team for family planning services, Carroll said.
River Valley would use some of the federal funding to offset the costs of long-acting, reversible contraception, which it currently provides, but loses money in so doing.
The county’s facility is essentially an office building, masquerading as a clinic, Commissioner Sue Hansen said, while Austin said it cannot provide the integrated care of River Valley.
“Our facility is wholly inadequate,” Rash said.
“ … We did not take this lightly. But we have to think about what is best for the citizens. I understand the concerns.”
River Valley is a better facility for such services and can offer other care, too, he said.
“Were looking at the whole picture. That’s why we’re pursuing this,” Rash said.
He then held up a list of places in Montrose that provide shots, including for travel.
“It’s not like we’re killing any programs,” Rash said.
Hansen said the county had considered its move for more than a year and conducted comprehensive research.
“We’re not making willy-nilly, knee-jerk decisions,” she said. Further, public health will continue to educate and refer people, Hansen said.
During discussions, Austin also noted there is a five-month transition period before the county’s grant expires, and the county is looking for gaps — even perceived gaps.
“We could have done a better job communicating that River Valley is stepping forward and the grant is available elsewhere,” Austin said.
The county is willing to hold discussions about bridging gaps, it was said, and when Jutten asked for a dedicated evening meeting for those who work, officials were agreeable.
Hansen also reminded people they can contact commissioners directly.
“We want you to ask those questions. Don’t think anyone’s intention up here is to lessen the quality of services,” she said.
River Valley will also hold public meetings if it receives the grant and will work with the county to avoid gaps in service, Carroll said.
