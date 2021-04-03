End of Trail Horse Rescue awarded $8,600

The Women’s Giving Club of Montrose recently donated $8,600 to the End of the Trail Horse Rescue facility in Olathe. End of the Trail Horse Rescue (EOTTR) provides shelter, rehabilitation, love, and safety to abused, neglected, abandoned and unwanted horses in western Colorado.
The ranch is a beautiful property located on High Mesa above Olathe and is surrounded by large cottonwood trees and acres of open pasture for grazing.
It is easy to see that the horses are happy and well taken care of at the ranch. Volunteers give tours and have many heartwarming rescue stories about many of the horses.
The ranch currently houses 57 “head,” a collective of all sizes, shapes, and colors of horses, each with their own unique personality offering connections with participants in its sister nonprofit, Dream Catcher Therapy program.
The Women’s Giving Club’s donation will be used toward the construction of an indoor horse arena.
The arena will provide a year-round training and therapy area, a needed addition for use in inclement weather and during the heat of the summer.
The indoor arena will also be used for fundraising and community events. While many horses are available for adoption, there are also sanctuary horses that will live out their life at the ranch.
Many of the rescued horses participate in the Dream Catcher Therapy program where horses and children, seniors, and veterans work together to build a trusting and nurturing relationship to help heal emotional wounds and empower those with physical and mental health challenges through interaction with horses in a unique clinical setting.
Both the End of the Trail Horse Rescue and Dream Catcher Therapy are looking for volunteers and new board members.
EOTTR is also in need of individual horse sponsors. Annual sponsorship involves a yearly $1,000 donation to help pay for food, vaccinations, ferrier, and veterinary care for your “personal horse.”
