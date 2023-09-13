Look up into the Western Slope sky and there’s a lot to see — on a clear night it seems the entirety of the cosmos is glimmering in the darkness. This region of Colorado is fortunate in this respect, as night-sky views in many areas are diminished by ever-increasing light pollution.
“I can’t imagine going outside and not seeing the Milky Way,” said Lori Rome, chief of interpretation and public information officer with Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area. “Imagine New York City and Miami, you can’t see it.”
Rome has worked in various national parks throughout the country. She’s accustomed to getting away from the glow of civilization and enjoying a clear view of the night sky. But this area of Colorado, she says, offers something unique.
“The Colorado Plateau is special,” Rome explained. “We’re high, we’re dry, we get great skies 5,000, to 8,000 feet up in the air and the’s not as much development — it all lends itself to there being places that are very dark.”
While Montrose continues to grow — and with that growth, continues to contribute to light pollution issues — the natural areas just outside of town offer some pretty stellar night skies. Black Canyon and Curecanti are both certified as dark skies by International Dark Sky Places and the Bureau of Land Management’s nearby Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area is in the process of applying for this dark sky designation.
“It could create a cool little string of pearls of dark skies right our of town,” Rome noted, describing the area as “a night-sky oasis.”
Boasting such pristine night skies makes for just the right kind of environment for the annual Astro Fest. The festival — designed to celebrate dark skies and educate the public on the importance of limiting light pollution — will be held this weekend, from Sept. 14-16, and features lectures and stargazing.
“So, three days of just fun, fun, fun with stars,” Rome laughed.
Why are dark skies important?
“Why are dark skies important?” Rome repeated the question, as if its answer is beyond obvious. “Life on Earth has evolved with night skies. It’s kind of like clean air — ‘why is clean air important?’ It’s for human health — but holy cow, definitely for other creatures we share the planet with.”
Aaron Watson holds the same appreciation of the Western Slope’s night-sky views as Rome. When he peers up at the darkness, he knows he’s lucky to be afforded such a view.
“It’s really a rare and incredible resource we have here,” he noted. “Over 80% of people in the United States can’t see the Milky Way from where they live. We can here.”
As chairman of the board of directors for DarkSky Colorado, Watson spends considerable time thinking about the benefits of darkened skies. He views them as a natural necessity, as an essential environmental component that has shaped our evolutionary trajectory.
“We have a circadian rhythms that depends on natural darkness,” Watson said, adding that the depletion of natural darkness has been linked to issues such as cancer and mental health, and also disrupts wider natural rhythms, such as throwing off the cycles of nocturnal pollinators and other wildlife. “And, of course, it blocks our view of the stars.”
“It’s actually a huge problem,” Watson continued, “that continues to get worse because there’s no regulation.”
During Astro Fest, Watson will be presenting a lecture pertaining to dark sky conservation efforts. Conservation efforts tend to be pretty straight forward with a singular aim: to reduce the level of light pollution in a given area. Such efforts can be taken on both the individual level and the governmental level and tend to involve either shielding sources of light so that the illumination isn’t directed upwards, or even changing the type of lights being used, say from brighter LEDs to bulbs leaning towards the cooler end of the color spectrum.
Watson said that one of DarkSky Colorado’s most important missions is educating the public on the importance of limiting light pollution.
“Our biggest thing right now is awareness,” he said. “People just don’t realize it’s a problem.”
Once people are made aware of the issue of light pollution and the loss of naturally dark skies, they’re general receptive, Watson said. Except when they aren’t.
“There is some pushback,” he explained. “One of the main points of pushback is funding. Another one is, generally speaking, people don’t like to be told what to do.”
The cost of limiting light pollution — such as investing in shielding mechanisms or upgrading bulbs — can require some buy in, but is nominal when compared to the overall upkeep of a residence, and even some municipalities are managing the cost, as well as effort, to ensure dark skies are being protected. In Colorado, Watson pointed out, five communities have applied for and received dark sky certification, including nearby Ridgway and Norwood, in addition to the public lands boasting such certification.
Nationally, even some larger cities, such as Flagstaff, Arizona have attained dark sky certification.
“We’re seeing bigger towns step into the dark sky world,” Watson said. “It’s totally possible.”
Watson will present his Astro Fest lecture at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the South Rim Campground Amphitheater in the Black Canyon national park. Attendees will have opportunities to stargaze through telescopes following the presentation, as they will the other two nights of the fest as well. Other presenters during the festival include Dr. Bob Grossman, a retired professor of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder, who will discuss dark sky preservation Friday night at the Montrose Public Safety Complex Community Room, 434 S. 1st Street in Montrose.
For more information about Astro Fest, visit: https://www.nps.gov/blca/planyourvisit/astrofest.htm
Protecting a dark sky oasis
The night skies around here are dark, but not as dark as they once were, before the glow of civilization began edging into the darkness.
“It’s getting lighter at night at the Black Canyon,” said Rome.
The primary source of this encroaching light pollution is the community of Montrose, neighboring the dark sky refuge. As it continues to grow, the community intensifies this issue.
“There’s more lights on, there’s more houses built, more infrastructure and businesses,” Rome said.
To manage an entire community’s growth, to ensure that the growth doesn’t contribute to further or unnecessary light pollution, a municipality typically has to get involved — which is happening in some places.
“Many cities develop ordinances,” Rome said. “Some cities across the state and nation are doing that.”
Whether on the municipal or individual level, Rome refers to the issue of light pollution as “like the easiest problem we could ever solve.” All it requires is that people reduce their collective illuminating impact — all it requires is the will to enact efforts that reduce that impact.
“Anything is possible if people want it,” Rome said.
In a community such as Montrose, taking measures to limit light pollution helps to ensure that nearby dark sky sanctuaries such as Black Canyon continue to a natural shroud of darkness at night.
"It's like air," said Rome. "We share the air, we share the night sky with communities around us."