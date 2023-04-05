A Colorado state bill introduced in the Senate last month has caught the attention of local government officials, as it attempts to take away zoning and land use standards from local authorities and put them under state authority.

“We feel that it is enormous overreach by the state government in an attempt to insert themselves into local government decisions,” said Montrose Mayor Dave Frank.



