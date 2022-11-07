People are exhausted from the political conflict.
It’s a sentiment both Republican and Democratic party members in Montrose County can agree on as midterms inch closer.
Despite being members of polarizing political parties, Democrat Kevin Kuns and Republican Glen Frese held the same position in their respective affiliate headquarters in downtown Montrose on Monday: waiting in case voters walked in with questions. Kuns is the Colorado House District 58 candidate running against Marc Catlin (R) and the Montrose County Democratic Party (MCDP) Chair. Frese has been a precinct committee member for the Montrose County Republicans going on six years.
Both men hope for voters to find unity and common ground following Tuesday’s midterm elections.
“I quite honestly don’t understand why some people are so inflammatory,” Frese told the Montrose Daily Press. “You guys vote for who you want….Most people lost their jobs and businesses. What’s going on? That’s kind of how I think.”
Voters stopped by the Montrose political headquarters on Monday seeking clarification for ballot questions or questions on who to vote for on Tuesday, Frese and Kuns reported.
Kuns recalled that voter feedback over the course of his campaign was focused more on how people felt and less on his platform stances. Kuns spoke with Republican, Democrat and unaffiliated voters.
“They’re exhausted. Their hopelessness is out there,” Kuns said of district voters. Because all they’ve seen today is this yelling, screaming, name calling, finger pointing, labeling and emails. Most of our politicians today seem to be focused on dividing, not uniting. If you’re like me, I’m with you.”
When Montrose voter Diana Zanotti visited the Democratic headquarters on Monday afternoon with her ballot in hand, she described feeling excited to see more people out and voting this year.
She also wanted to know how to vote when only one political party candidate is listed, uncontested, as an option.
That vote is known as a “vote of confidence,” Kuns told Zanotti, adding that voters can leave these ballot options blank.
“If it’s an uncontested vote and I feel like somebody’s doing a good job, then I’ll vote for them because that means to me that that’s a vote of competence,” said Kuns. “You can leave anything you want blank…it doesn’t make your ballot get tossed out.”
Kuns anticipates, and hopes for, a busy day for the Montrose County clerk and recorder following Tuesday’s election.
Frese was busy answering similar questions for Montrose’s conservative voters. He noted having some Democrat voters visit the GOP headquarters as well.
“I don’t tell them who to vote for,” Frese said of visiting citizens. “I say, ‘here’s what we believe in as the Republican Party.’”
Some Montrose voters have mirrored national complaints about election security. Frese advised them to deliver their ballots directly to the courthouse instead of mailing them as there’s “less chance of them getting destroyed.”
The political climate around elections is more volatile than ever before for Frese, whose first president was John F. Kennedy. Back then, he said, voting machines “were hard to mess with” and people would stand in line for two hours to vote.
Now, he worries about his safety.
“I wouldn’t be surprised — and I hope that people around here are better than that — to find a smashed window. I’d be sad to see that. I wouldn’t do it to their place,” said Frese. “I hope everybody keeps their wits about them and just say, ‘darn it, hopefully we do a little better the next time.’”
Both Frese and Kuns have encountered angry voters in the past year, some offering the men offensive gestures or inciting language. The interactions echo the conflicts spanning both state and national races.
“Enough is enough,” Kuns said, calling the country’s divisiveness unhealthy and counterproductive. “To be in this divisiveness is kind of a cancer and just destroying this country from the inside out.”
Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. — 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the 2022 midterm elections. Voters can drop off their ballots and vote at the Montrose County Old Courthouse (320 South 1st Street, Montrose); the Montrose County Event Center, Room 4 (1036 North 7th Street, Montrose); and the Nucla-Naturita Chamber of Commerce (230 West Main Street, Naturita).
For assistance or more information, call the Montrose County Clerk’s election office at 970-249-3362, ext. 3.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.