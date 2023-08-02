Grand Junction-based Enstrom Candies has made it's signature almond toffee the same way for decades — with a simple recipe and fresh, high-quality ingredients.
The company’s history dates back even further, to before the Great Depression when “Chet” Enstrom and Harry Jones established the Jones-Enstrom Ice Cream Company in 1929.
Enstrom perfected the now-famous toffee recipe while creating an ingredient for a butter brickle ice cream flavor, and for years it’s hardly been touched, despite immense growth and change to the company.
After around 30 years in business, Enstrom and Jones sold the ice cream company, with Enstrom using his share of the profits to start Enstrom Candies.
More than 50 years later, business is booming — and moving south.
“Everybody in Montrose has been waiting for this location to open,” said Stacy Byers, manager of Enstrom’s newest store at 1436 Encanto Place.
The shop, which opened last Friday and shares a building with Home Loan State Bank, has everything the Grand Junction Flagship offers, from freshly made ice cream and assorted chocolates and candies to coffee and, of course, Enstrom’s signature almond toffee.
“You’re not going to find a more quality product,” Byers said.
Co-owner and Vice President of Sales Jim Simons, part of the fourth generation of the Enstrom family, said all the sweets are made in Grand Junction, most in small batches, using fresh ingredients and without artificial colors and preservatives.
CEO and President Doug Simons explained he’d considered a location in Montrose for years, but the timing was never right — until now.
When Russell Stover was based here, Simons saw no need to compete with the chocolate giant. But when it left, leaving behind a factory as well as the front building that Enstrom now occupies along with Home Loan State Bank, the pieces started falling into place.
Doug originally considered a Montrose location when Russell Stover left but before COVID struck, but when building prices shot through the roof, he had to table the idea.
However, sometimes things just work out.
Doug said the confectionary banked with Home Loan for years and developed a great relationship that even led to Home Loan holding “Enstrom Fridays” where its workers passed around mini candies to their customers.
When Home Loan bought the Montrose building that Russell Stover left behind, it asked Enstrom to provide a joint candy, coffee, ice cream and social shop on the bank premises that would be mutually beneficial for both businesses.
The Simonses jumped at the opportunity.
“We’re very very happy to become part of the Montrose community,” Doug said.
Now the two businesses are planning a grand opening together Friday, Aug. 18 that will include giveaways, food and, of course, free samples of Enstrom’s classic candies.
But the location is already open for businesses, and Byers said the soft opening is giving her 14 staff members a chance to get acquainted before the pace really speeds up.
The new shop is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It can be reached at 970-615-5520.
