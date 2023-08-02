Grand Junction-based Enstrom Candies has made it's signature almond toffee the same way for decades — with a simple recipe and fresh, high-quality ingredients.

The company’s history dates back even further, to before the Great Depression when “Chet” Enstrom and Harry Jones established the Jones-Enstrom Ice Cream Company in 1929.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?