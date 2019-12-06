The art of winter
Kick off the season with the First Friday Stroll at Montrose Center for The Arts, from 5 -7 p.m. Friday. The reception and exhibit feature the work of MCA members, which are for sale, a chance to meet the artists; refreshments and more. At 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose. After, enjoy the “All I Want for Christmas” concert at United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave., around the corner for the MAC.
Friday is also the date for Cimarron Song Gallery’s annual holiday show, from 5 - 8 p.m., featuring Gregory Packard, Ralph Oberg, Shirley Novak and Julee Hutchison, at 901 E. Main St. Enjoy new originals, wine, hors d’oeuvres and music.
The parade’s the thing
Enjoy a “Very Vintage Holiday” as the City of Montrose’s showcases its Parade of Lights, and the creative floats of many organizations and nonprofits. Starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, on Main Street. Dress warm and enjoy vintage floats with your friends and neighbors.
After, at 7 p.m., JustServe Montrose will collect donated new or gently used jeans, and new socks, for those in need, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1521 S. Hillcrest Drive. JustServe, an online volunteer opportunity database, will also present a special award to Haven House Transitional Living Center Executive Director Rose Verheul. All are welcome.
‘Karisimas Tavai’
Get a glimpse of Native American artisans’ creations, along with the work of Western Slope artists at the Ute Indian Museum’s free Holiday Arts & Crafts Show, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday — and maybe pick up a few unique gifts for what the Utes call Karisimas Tavai.
You also get free admission to the museum, gift shop specials, a silent auction and fry bread. And don’t forget Santa Claus. The museum is located at 17253 Chipeta Road in Montrose.
Magical storytime for youngsters
Saddle up with Ridgway Mighty Mini Therapy Horses for “Unicorn Storytime” at the Montrose Regional Library, Saturday at 10 a.m. Enjoy crafts, activities, stories — and the horses, of course. Costumes are encouraged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.