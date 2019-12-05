A Christmas Carol: a 1940s radio play performance on stage At Magic Circle Theatre
As the holidays approach, some of us are filled with a longing for the vintage days of celebrating Christmas. Hand-strung popcorn ornaments, homemade pecan pie and, of course, at least one rendition of Charles Dickens’ beloved A Christmas Carol.
You can recapture the charm of those days and introduce a new generation to the compelling world of 1940s radio broadcasts as Magic Circle Theatre presents A Christmas Carol read on stage in a reenactment of the glory days of radio.
This “broadcast” takes place inside the 1940’s studio of radio station WBFR in New York City as talented stage actors, a musician and a sound effects person come together to perform this Christmas classic in front of a “live studio audience” - just how they did it in “the old days!”
The actors will interact with the audience and the audience will be encouraged to laugh, applaud and be a part of the experience. The performance is family-friendly so be sure to bring the kids and start a new, fun holiday tradition.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children through high school and may be purchased online at magiccircleplayers.com or two hours before each performance at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th Street.
Candy Cane Lane
Hand-crafted and direct-sell vendors with plenty of holiday needs like gifts, treats and home decor items. There will be a letter drop for Santa for little ones to get their last-minute requests sent to the North Pole. Plus Santa will be there for photos. There will be a coat drive for the homeless, a toy drive for Heroes for Kids; and Sharing Ministries will be on site. Door prizes from the different vendors will be drawn throughout the event, offering a variety of tasting options.
Candy Cane Lane will be at Friendship Hall at Montrose County Fairgrounds, 1001 N. Second St., on Friday, Dec. 6 from 4 - 8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fire on the Mountain
Expect over-the-top fiery artists shooting flames high into the night sky from the roofless venue at the fifth annual Telluride Fire Festival, Dec. 6 - 8.
It will take place at the historic Transfer Warehouse on the corner of Fir and Pacific in Telluride.
“Hot Time in the Old Town” takes place Friday and Sunday nights from 5 - 8 p.m. There will be fire spinners, numerous interactive fire art installations, music and a cash bar.
Other events include:
The costumed Fire Ball in North America’s highest night club at 10,535 feet on St. Sophia Ridge. There will be aerial silk performers, flow arts performers, fire spinners and musical entertainment will entrance participants. Food, a cash bar, dancing, and inviting pillow lounge spaces for relaxing will also be available.
“Fire On The Mountain” atop the ski area will showcase three wood sculptures on display during the day, which will then ceremoniously burn to the ground Saturday night during the Fire Ball.
A dance and acrobatic performance will happen at The Palm Theater in collaboration with Telluride Dance Collective and Homestead Circus Productions.
Free fire art performance and a flaming art car in Heritage Plaza in Mountain Village.
Free flow arts workshops at the local Wilkinson Public Library. For more information go to www.telluridefirefestival.org
