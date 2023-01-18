Jill Downs knows: Dogs need to be outside. She’s transformed her passion for getting man’s best friend outside into a business, Elite Dog Walking.
Quickly gaining popularity, she’s become recognizable around town for her unique business ideas.
Downs, originally from Minnesota, developed the idea of a dog-walking business in 2020, with the dream of making an “Elite Doggy Retreat.”
There was only one issue: Minnesota was not among the top states for pets ownership rates. She wanted to find a state where business would be better, and settled upon Colorado, moving to Colorado in 2021 and the Western Slope in May of 2022.
Soon after relocating, however, her financial situation changed. She held a job with a publisher, and was able to work remotely when she moved. “I was working at the time for a remote publishing company … I was awarded saleswoman of the year in 2018,” Downs said. “Within 90 days of moving here, I lost that remote job for the publishing company … all sales reps lost their jobs.”
But she turned things around and got started on the dog walking business, using the Montrose Message Board on Facebook to help her with parts of starting things up, including choosing her logo design. Things like this helped her get her business and goals out into the community. “This will be a great way to kind of transition and build up my customer base,” she said.
Downs built up community relationships by joining local groups such as B.I.G.(Businesses Intentionally Grown), Women in Montrose, and the Rotary Club. When asked about what she loves about the community most, she alluded to the many things to do and places to meet people here. “I love that there’s a lot to be connected with …we’ve got a rec center, we’ve got so many growing things in our community,” Downs said.
Today, she has numerous clients across Montrose, and operates with services the average dog walking business may not have.
One of these is PetCheck, a dog-walking software that keeps her connected with clients. “I think technology is another way for the client to feel confident,” Downs said.
Through PetCheck, Downs scans a QR code when she goes to walk a dog, and then her customers can check on when the walk starts, ends, and her location throughout. She can also attach notes or photos to notify the dog owners if she notices anything they need to know.
A couple other techniques she employs are walking dogs with a vest and herself wearing fun attire, like high-visibility hats and light-up shoes. Vests, she explained, are easier for dogs to wear when walking than a standard collar.
“When you walk a dog, it’s better for it to be in a vest.”
When it comes to booking, Downs looks toward long-term customer relationships, as many are weekly, regular customers. “I typically book packages, instead of per walk,” she said.
But possibly her stand-out trait is the outfit she uses while out walking. “My kind of characteristic … is a cowboy hat with yellow. It lights up LED lights all around the brim, and then I have gold high top shoes,” Downs said.
The outfit serves a practical purpose: it helps motorists spot her, which increases safety, while it also builds her brand. “I’m very extroverted and not afraid to put it out there,” she said. “That’s how you get noticed too.”
Downs has big plans. “I want to do this for at least a year, develop a good clientele in Montrose, then hire other dog walkers in Ridgway, Ouray, and Telluride,” she said.
Eventually, she wants to open the Elite Doggy Retreat, a daycare and resort for dogs. She plans on mountain-themed play areas, beds, and outside porches for dogs while they stay there, as well as space for a groomer, and dog trainers to give classes. Her motivation is to give dogs as nice a place to stay as possible.
“The pet industry itself has become more humanized. … this will be a place these dogs will be pampered,” Downs said.
Downs can be reached at 612-325-9237 or online at Elitedogwalkingco.com.