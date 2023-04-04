Local entrepreneurs will get a big infusion of resources this April with the opening of The Business Cultivator, a new business incubator in Olathe, and availability of world-class entrepreneurship training programs.

On April 28 and 29, the Demystifying Entrepreneurship workshop will be held at the newly remodeled center, located at 300 Hap Court. The 1.5-day program will be run by the West Central Small Business Development Center (SBDC), hosted by Region 10. The workshop is taught by instructors from the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business, who are not only award-winning teachers but successful entrepreneurs themselves.  



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?