Local entrepreneurs will get a big infusion of resources this April with the opening of The Business Cultivator, a new business incubator in Olathe, and availability of world-class entrepreneurship training programs.
On April 28 and 29, the Demystifying Entrepreneurship workshop will be held at the newly remodeled center, located at 300 Hap Court. The 1.5-day program will be run by the West Central Small Business Development Center (SBDC), hosted by Region 10. The workshop is taught by instructors from the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business, who are not only award-winning teachers but successful entrepreneurs themselves.
The April 28 evening kickoff, from 5:30 - 8 p.m., features a dynamic panel discussion, spotlighting local business owners. On Saturday, April 29 the workshop, from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., will explore what it means to be an entrepreneur, product differentiation, competitive advantage, and funding.
Demystifying Entrepreneurship will focus on building, growing, and sustaining small businesses on the Western Slope. It is designed to help entrepreneurs navigate the startup process and to assist existing businesses pursue growth possibilities.
“Rural communities are entrepreneurial by nature. They have to be!” said Nancy Murphy, Region 10’s business development director. “The Business Cultivator brings the opportunity to support rural entrepreneurs with essential startup trainings — specifically with Demystifying Entrepreneurship and Kauffman Foundation’s FastTrac. These programs provide strong, foundational business training that help pave the road to success,” said Murphy, who also serves as the West Central SBDC director, a part of the Colorado SBDC network. “Because being really good at what you do is only part of what makes a successful business.”
The Leeds team will return to the region for additional Demystifying Entrepreneurship workshops every year for the next four years. Years 1 and 2 explore the initial stages of a company and how to avoid common pitfalls. Years 3 and 4 explore the transition “From Startup to Scaleup,” covering topics such as growth strategies, managing growth, marketing, and funding. The final year, Year 5, the program transitions to “Shore Up” and explores people, numbers, technology, pitches, and additional topics in marketing.
The Business Resource Center and this programming is made possible by Region 10, which hosts the SBDC, BLF, and The Business Cultivator. Over the next few years, the organization will work to build a regional ecosystem that supports entrepreneurship. This will connect entrepreneurs and small business owners, entrepreneurial service organizations, financial funders, and education providers in creating a shared culture to enable new business growth.
A strong partnership formed around the entrepreneurial ecosystem project. It includes the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA-Rural Development), Montrose County, Town of Olathe, Montrose County Housing Authority, Gates Family Foundation, Colorado Department of Local Affairs’ Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI), and the Colorado Small Business Development Center (SBDC).
