Flights were rerouted from Montrose to other regional airports over the weekend when a sensor component in the automated surface observing system failed and had to be replaced.
The part failed on Saturday, leading to some flights being diverted until it could be repaired.
The system is owned by the Federal Aviation Administration, not Montrose Regional Airport, and is maintained and calibrated by the National Weather Service.
The piece of instrumentation that went down provides information about density altitude and atmospheric pressure. Individual airlines’ policies did not allow their flights to land or take off in such circumstances.
“The standard operating procedures of some of the airlines did not allow them to land or take off,” Director of Aviation Lloyd Arnold said Tuesday, referring to the equipment failure. “The National Weather Services was working on getting that up and going the entire time.”
Parts had to be sourced from Kansas City, he said, and it took about 48 hours to repair the unit. In the meantime, airline customers were taken to airports in Grand Junction, Gunnison, Durango and Cortez.
“Some of the flights were diverted. All those things were at the discretion of the individual airlines,” Arnold said.
“The airport was not closed at all. We had private jet traffic coming and going. All of the private traffic continued to use the airport. It was just the standard operating procedures of some airlines that place limitations on what they could and could not do, regarding that instrument being out.”
The airport is holding its own, despite pandemic restrictions that have curtailed travel.
Montrose Regional Airport’s overall traffic is down because of the pandemic, however, 100,718 people still came through the terminal in 2020, Arnold said.
“We’re down like the rest of the country, but we’re optimistic,” he said.
“We believe that when things recover, we will be full speed ahead. All predictions are that business and leisure travel are going to rebound at a rapid pace. We’re positioning our airport to take advantage of that rebound.”
That positioning includes the addition of Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airlines last year, in partnership with the Colorado Flight Alliance. The new carriers and their flights offset the loss of Delta Airlines, which pulled out of Montrose and most of Colorado last year.
“We brought in Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airlines. Considering the state of the nation, we have done very well with the additional flights and it definitely provides more options and diversity for travelers wanting to fly into or out of Montrose, proving that flexibility helps immensely,” Arnold said.
The new airlines were announced last October and began flights in November. Between Southwest and JetBlue, the airport added more daily Denver flights and weekend options for Dallas, plus Saturday flights to Boston.
Montrose Regional is also poised to start the next phase of its terminal expansion, which will add 20,000 square feet to the north and a second story. The second story means the airport can one day add a jet bridge.
Along with the expansion, the airport will refurbish 31,500 square feet of its parking lot and associated sidewalks.
The expansion, which follows the airport’s master plan, is expected to begin in July and to take about 14 months to complete.
Montrose Regional last underwent expansion in 2012, adding square footage to the south. In the years since, Montrose Regional also added an outdoor baggage claim area and a kitchen, restaurant/vendor space inside the secure area where passengers who have been screened await departing flights.
The airport’s growth — which broke records every year until the pandemic slowed air travel — was found to require additional space in order to keep pace and cut back on congestion.
Through a series of meetings in 2017, airport and county staff worked with a consultant to receive public input.
“We took that input and evaluated everything. The design and the expansion is following the input we had conducted and completed in 2017,” Arnold said.
A pressing need for traffic control also was determined, possibly involving rerouting and installing a traffic signal for access to and from Townsend Avenue. A traffic study was completed at the end of January, Arnold said.
“We are making every effort to improve the safety and efficiency of the airport,” he said.
