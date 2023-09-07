230908-sports-football preview

Montrose High School's Elijah Womack, 30, runs for a gain Fruita Monument High School defense in the second quarter Sept.1. (William Woody)

 William Woody

Montrose’s football team has had some epic clashes against Erie over the past two season, and Friday’ night’s home game looks like it will be another battle royale. 

To recap, Montrose lost 29-28 in the semifinals two years ago to Erie but bounced back to win a shootout game last season by the score of 49-40, with both games on the road. 



