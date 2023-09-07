Montrose’s football team has had some epic clashes against Erie over the past two season, and Friday’ night’s home game looks like it will be another battle royale.
To recap, Montrose lost 29-28 in the semifinals two years ago to Erie but bounced back to win a shootout game last season by the score of 49-40, with both games on the road.
“We finally get them at home, and it should be a great game,” Montrose coach Brett Mertens. “We’re excited for the challenge.”
Montrose demolished Fruita Monument 58-15 last week in a contest that featured two-run heavy teams. Erie represents a new challenge for the Red Hawks’ defense as it looks to limit the damage by dual-threat quarterback Blake Barnett, who will be suiting up for Kansas State next season.
Barnett, a first team all-state selection last year as a junior, was a force in 2022. Out of Tigers’ spread offense, he slung the ball for 2,420 yards and 26 touchdowns while running for 1,077 yards and 18 touchdowns.
“It’s kind of a pick your poison type of deal,” Mertens said of defending Barnett. “If you really come after him, he's able to make some quick throws and then those guys (receivers) have room to run.”
On the flip side, if Montrose decides to drop more players into coverage, Barnett may be able to scramble for big gains in the open spaces. In addition to a strong arm, the 6-2, 215-pound Barnett won the 4A 100-meter state championship in track.
“You don't have to be perfect on every down,” Mertens said. “You just have to make some big plays whenever you can and, hopefully, get some turnovers.”
Montrose’s pass defense got off to a rocky start in a season-opening loss to Palmer Ridge, which also runs the spread offense. Mertens said the Red Hawks have five or six players that will rotate in on defense. Senior quarterback Gage Wareham had some defensive reps against Fruita and could see more action in the secondary against the Tigers.
Erie also has 6-5, 265-pound Jackson Cowgill at offensive tackle and defensive end. Cowgill, who also was a first team all-state selection last season, committed to play football at Washington State next year. Cole Powell, 6-6 and 240 pounds, is the Tigers other tackle.
Gavin Rusk is the leading rusher for Erie while Mertens noted the Tigers have two or three “really good receivers.”
The Red Hawks coaching staff may decide to “spy” on Barnett by having a defensive player shadow his every move. While totally shutting down the Tigers on offense would be a tall task, keeping Barnett in the pocket and making quick tackles after passes are caught are key for the Red Hawks’ success.
Mertens said Erie’s 3-5-3 stack defense is better than it was last season. Montrose’s offense needs to go on clock eating drives to keep Erie’s offense on the sideline to win the game.
The Red Hawks’ offense smashed Fruita’s defense last week to the tune of 443 yards rushing. Senior running back Blake Griffin rounded into form against the Wildcats by scoring four touchdowns before heading to bench in the second half. Sophomore running back Elijah Womack scored two touchdowns on the ground in relief of Griffin.
“He was pretty physical, so that was nice to see” Mertens said of Womack. “All of our backs played well. I thought that was one of the one of the better offensive line performances that we've had since I've been here.”
The Denver Post ranked Erie (1-1) fourth in 4A this week while Montrose held down the fifth spot.
“It's a great test for us,” Mertens said. “Arguably, this is the best offense in 4A football. It’s another great test for us. If you want to be one of the top teams in 4A you have to find a way to get it done defensively against these good offensive teams.”
The kick-off for Friday’s home game against Erie is slated for 7 p.m.