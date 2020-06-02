Superheroes will jump out of the book this summer as Delta County School District (DCSD) partners with Delta County Libraries and Delta County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) to offer a Summer Superhero series to promote learning and fun for students in grades K-12.
Every Thursday DCMH doctors, nurses and frontline healthcare workers will unmask to share their favorite books, talk about their jobs and passions and answer student questions during the Summer Superhero Series. The first video is planned for release on Thursday, June 4.
Caryn Gibson, DSCD superintendent, said the idea came about during a public information officer meeting with Delta County as a way to promote positive actions in the community. As students engage with local healthcare professionals, Gibson said she hopes students develop "an understanding of what our local medical providers do as well as continue to enhance students' reading and writing skills."
Jacque Davis, the marketing director and public information officer for DCMH, said the series provides a way to connect youth with healthcare professionals.
“The idea for the Summer Superhero series started because we wanted to find a way to connect the kids in our community with healthcare workers while also creating something positive for students to look forward to during the ongoing pandemic.”
Through the community partnership between DCMH, DCSD and Delta County Libraries, Davis said it “was a great way to engage the students and to offer a unique spin on the yearly summer reading program.”
After the story ends, students are asked to imagine those stories through their hero's eyes and create a card, poster or video.
“We really want students to feel inspired, empowered and connected to the healthcare heroes in their community,” Davis said. “Not only can they read the same books that the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers of Delta Hospital loved to read growing up, but they can also send in their questions and actually have someone respond back to them.”
The pieces can be emailed to deltacountymemorialhospital@gmail.com or by mail to Jacque Davis at the DCMH marketing department, located at 1503 E. 3rd St. Doctors and frontline workers will respond to questions and drawings will be hung in the hospital for people to enjoy.
Through that interaction, Gibson hopes the opportunity helps students develop their communication skills.
"We hope students gain valuable communication skills that will benefit them their entire life, along with reading and writing skill advancement," she said. "We hope to expose students to many different medical professions and career exploration."
As the community’s youth engage with the Summer Superhero Series this summer, Davis wants the series to be fun for families, in spite of everything going on in the world. It’s also a way for the hospital staff to share their knowledge with the community as they support the community who has supported them during the pandemic.
“This is just one small way that we can let the community know that the healthcare workers from DCMH are here for them, too,” Davis said. “Our medical professionals are here to share their knowledge and experiences and to help the community to be the healthiest it can be. We want them to know that the DCMH staff is always here as a resource and is always here to provide the best possible care to the community.”
Registration is now open for the series and the libraries’ summer reading program. The DCL is giving away incentives for completing reading time this summer. The Summer Superhero Series is planned to occur every Thursday through the summer to keep youth in the community learning and developing valuable life skills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.