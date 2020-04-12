Just $1.99 per week for unlimited DIGITAL access A subscription is required after exceeding complementary (3) content limit.The Montrose Press Print Subscribers: Unlimited digital access is included with your subscriptions Activate Now
The inside of Eric Palumbo’s coffee shop is quiet as he fills online orders Friday morning alone. After deciding to close his business four weeks ago, Palumbo has worked in the coffee shop alone, with the gentle sound of coffee beans bouncing into the bags shattering through the silence.
As the coronavirus outbreak keeps businesses shuttered, essential business employees continue serving their communities while wearing masks and developing new social distancing service methods.
Palumbo said the business has seen an increase in online sales during the pandemic. The company’s wholesale clients have almost vanished after Gov. Jared Polis announced a stay-at-home order and business closure for non-essential services.
Bryan and Haeston, Montrose Memorial Hospital plant and engineering department employees, install a negative pressure unit in a family center room.
Montrose police Sgt. Jonathan Roberts completes paperwork in a cubical while wearing a mask. Officers have masks around their necks, so they can quickly put it on should they come in contact with others.
Montrose Police Officer Jeremy Payne works in a back room at the police station. The department staff are working throughout the buildings and from home to practice social distancing.
Randall and Dan take on temporary new roles at Montrose Memorial Hospital to help track potential exposures, fit test, return employees to work and talk to employees during the coronavirus outbreak.
Montrose police officer Brett Suppes works at his computer at the Montrose Police Department on Wednesday as the department practices social distancing.
Eric Palumbo, owner of Cimarron Coffee Roasters, looks at the order sheet underneath a bag of coffee beans as he prepares for delivery on Friday.
“Online is the only source of income right now for us,” he said. “All our revenue is coming from roasting and delivery.”
Despite the drop in revenue, Palumbo continues to uphold the company mission to “Raise People Up.”
“I want to make sure I can keep supporting my employees,” he said. “For seven years, I’ve depended on them and will continue to depend on them and I want to be here for customers.”
While out for delivery, Palumbo said he makes sure not to knock on any doors to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Instead, customers are notified of a delivery via text message.
With the full menu still available to customers, Palumbo roasts coffee beans on Mondays and Thursdays, with deliveries on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Montrose Police Department is working to lead by example during the pandemic as officers practice social distancing in the office and incorporate face masks into their personal protective equipment (PPE) attire.
“All of our officers are wearing face masks,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said. “We are mainly practicing what everyone else is — social distancing, wearing PPE and washing our hands regularly.”
Health officials and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams Sunday warned that this week could be a national catastrophe as the coronavirus is expected to reach its peak. As a safeguard for MPD, Hall said some commanders are working from home.
“We are trying to protect the command structure of the department, so if one of the commanding officers gets sick, another one can step in from home,” he said.
Hall said the department is trying to maintain a public presence, but he encourages the public to follow the stay-at-home order. He also encourages the public to practice social distancing.
“We will break up any large gatherings if we have to, but thankfully, we haven’t had many,” he said.
Leann Tobin, Montrose Memorial Hospital Chief Marketing Officer, said the hospital staff and providers are taking extra steps to protect everyone.
"All routine visiting is being suspended for admitted patients, who have or may have COVID-19,” Tobin said. “All other patients are allowed one visitor. This policy will remain in effect until COVID19 is no longer a threat to our patients, staff and community."
Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.
