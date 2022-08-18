Montrose County School District educators started preparing a little earlier this year, thanks to federal grant funds that provided five days of professional development, rather than the usual two or three days.
The ESSER program — Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief — helped bring the additional development to the district. The ESSER grant funding is primarily given to schools as COVID relief funds to help students reengage.
Toby King, the former director of special education for the Colorado State Department of Education, was a guest speaker at the schools throughout the training week using his specially designed Improving Outcomes 4 All curriculum. Educators also learned from seasoned professionals in their schools.
“It’s really allowed our school and our teachers to focus on individualized professional development,” Peak Academy Principal Sherrie Drost-Chacon said, adding that their instructors received certiport platform training as their students are certified in Adobe Photoshop.
She said the additional professional development (PD) time also allows for more mentoring and onboarding time for newer staff and provides extra time for team-building.
“In education, there’s never enough time,” Chacon said. ”Teachers and school leaders are always hoping for extra time to prepare. The two additional days of PD helped them feel more prepared (before) the kids arrive and (gives them) time to set up spaces.”
Centennial Middle School Teacher Nina Carbutt said the additional professional development days made her more excited about the new school year.
“It’s even fueled the fire a little more, concentrating on what’s essential-relationships with each other and our students. That’s why we’re here. It sets the stage on moving forward and impacting students.”
Carbutt said she learned about herself and received insight about others, which opens up communication and understanding.
“Kids change,” Carbutt said. “This keeps us on our game, especially with what our kids have been through.”
Michaela Richmond, who teaches seventh-grade science at Centennial Middle School, said Thursday’s inservice training was extra special because “Toby taught us about different learning styles and personalities so we can collaborate and work together better.”
“I think the PD days help us remember our purpose and find our focus for the school year,” Richmond added.
