The City of Montrose has partnered with the Delta-Montrose Electric Association to place Montrose’s first-ever DC-fast charging station for electric vehicles (EVs) in downtown Montrose.
The groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday, Oct. 1 at the corner of North First Street and Uncompahgre Avenue with DMEA’s CEO Jasen Bronec and Board President Bill Patterson on hand, along with Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum and City Councilor Roy Anderson. The project will see a total of 10 Level-3 EV charging stations: Two ChargePoint stations and eight Tesla stations.
The project started at former Mayor Roy Anderson’s desk.
“One of the things I thought we could do to increase downtown business was to have charging stations for Tesla owners,” he said.
Anderson, now in his second term as a city council member, had sent an email to a number of people in Tesla, including Elon Musk himself. After a few months of silence, an EV chargers division manager at Tesla for the local region expressed interest in Anderson’s inquiry. From there, it took all hands on deck for the project to take off.
Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler saw negotiations with partnerships from DMEA, ChargePoint and Tesla, from start to finish.
“The city is connecting these partnerships.” she said.
She said the city owns the parking lot at the corner of North First Street and Uncompahgre Avenue. “We were approached by ChargePoint a few years ago about a grant for the state about electric vehicles. They were looking for locations in Montrose,” she said.
The grant was supplied by the Colorado Energy Office’s Charge Ahead Colorado Program, a program that works to improve air quality by employing EV Charging ports statewide. This week, the city will begin preparing the parking lot for the EV charging stations.
“The groundbreaking yesterday was to celebrate both projects that are starting at the same time so they can share the infrastructure, and get these done at the same time,” Morgenthaler said.
As large as the project has proven to be, some may be surprised to learn that it hasn’t cost the City of Montrose a dime.
“Our four main goals are resurfacing the parking lot, restriping, improving the lighting and adding signage, all endeavors we intended to undertake anyway,” Bynum said.
Because those goals were already in the works, the projects demanded no extra costs. Although in initial negotiations Tesla requested $50,000, eventually, the city was able to talk the company down to a lower number. That is when ChargePoint entered the deal and began speaking with Tesla, bringing the grant from the Charge Ahead Colorado Program.
Between the grant, the partnership with DMEA and ChargePoint and Tesla, the parties closed a deal that would put Montrose on the EV map at no cost to the city.
“It’s a responsible thing to do from an economical perspective but also a great thing to do for our downtown perspective,” Anderson said. “There are people early on who questioned the wisdom to do this: ‘I don’t get free gas, why should I let others get free electricity?’ There are no hand-outs, they will still have to pay at these stations, just as those at gas stations have to pay.”
As for charging costs, Tesla estimates their charging stations will cost approximately $0.26 per kilowatt hour. Compared to the average cost of gasoline in Montrose at $2.47 per gallon, the charging stations offer an economical option for travel.
With the Tesla Supercharger and ChargePoint Dual Platform being co-located, the downtown charging station will serve the majority of electric vehicles on U.S. roadways, including Tesla, Chevy and Nissan.
The parking lot needed more power than is currently available, which is where DMEA came in.
Becky Mashburn, communications and marketing manager of DMEA, said the cooperative is providing in-kind support, which includes upgrading the electric service for the charging station, as well as offering support for the grant application with Charge Ahead Colorado.
DMEA will own and operate the ChargePoint charging station.
While this isn’t Montrose’s first EV charging station, it is the first DC fast-charger.
“This means it’s easier for EV drivers to include Montrose as a pit stop on their road trips. It can take as little as 20 to 30 minutes to charge up,” Mashburn said.
What does all of this mean for Montrose? Anderson figures there will be an economic impact.
“We’re strategically placed for people from Denver who don’t want to take I-70 and are driving to places like Durango. Someone told me that every time someone stops to charge, they spend money,” he said.
Tesla recommends a charge time of 30 minutes at its Supercharger stations.
The wait time will give drivers enough time to walk downtown, get some dinner or shop around.
Bynum is also excited about the benefits the charging stations will bring for tourism and downtown activity. “The charging stations are a great addition to Montrose. I’m really excited — these charging stations will be an attractive addition to downtown Montrose. It will literally put us on the map,” she said.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.