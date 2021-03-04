Work remains ongoing as leadership with the Montrose County School District collaborate with community partners to identify appropriate off-campus facilities for learning ahead of secondary students’ return to 100% in-person instruction.
While the plans have not been finalized, MCSD Director of Safety and Security James Pavlich confirmed both the City of Montrose and Montrose County offered locations for the district to use as classrooms.
“Throughout the pandemic, the school district has leveraged our solid relationships with Montrose County and the City of Montrose to overcome the challenges facing our families,” Pavlich said. “Our partners in government generously offered the Montrose Event Center and the Montrose Pavilion as possible alternative sites for Centennial Middle School learning spaces.”
The Montrose Pavilion is located at 1800 Pavilion Drive and the Montrose County Event Center is located at 1036 N. 7th St. in Montrose.
Pavlich acknowledged how the Montrose community continues to work together to creatively solve problems during the pandemic, with the partnership between the school district, city and county as another example of that effort.
“This is a testimony to our community’s longstanding commitment to overcoming adversity as a team,” he said. “Centennial Middle School and school district leadership toured the sites and will confirm this week which alternative space will be used during the CtMS facilities project.”
The district is undergoing an asbestos abatement evaluation at CtMS and Olathe Middle/High School as previously reported. As such, the district is finalizing plans for alternative learning sites on those campuses with instruction scheduled to begin for all CtMS and OMHS students March 15.
Space can still be used for instructional purposes on both campuses that were unaffected and will not be processed by the environmental engineers.
Montrose County is currently in the concern or “level yellow” on the COVID-19 dial, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) website. That status indicates that in-person instruction is suggested for primary and secondary education. However, the district wants to continue to ensure the safety of staff and students, so they will continue to enforce mitigation strategies such as wearing mask coverings, washing hands regularly, staying home when sick or symptomatic to combat the potential transmission of the virus and keep students learning in-person.
CDPHE outlines capacity restrictions based on the site and COVID-19 status for the community. However, since educators will operate a satellite classroom within those facilities, staff and students will not see any changes to mitigation strategies regardless of the classroom location.
Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.
