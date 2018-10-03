He was just looking for a smile.
He didn’t get one — just a pair of tourists who asked him to snap a picture. He obliged.
Then he jumped from the Golden Gate Bridge.
Kevin Hines was one of many that year to do so, only, he survived the plunge, bending his body to minimize the impact as, midair, he regretted his decision.
“Until the very end, most people have some sort of ambivalence. There’s a part of them that still has a life force,” Dr. Michael Myers told a crowd of clinicians and others during Montrose Memorial Hospital’s Fall Clinics last week.
Myers, professor of clinical psychiatry at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, hammered home the importance of making detailed assessments of patients, explained ways to reduce stigma and challenged myths about suicide.
Statistically, 123 people die each day from suicide, meaning that by the conclusion of Myers’ presentation, five more people could have died by their own hand.
At about 22 per day, the suicide rate is high among service men and women and —distressingly — suicide ranks among the top 10 causes of death for young people between 15 and 24.
“What is so upsetting for us in the world of suicidology is the other 10 leading causes of death over the past 20 years, everything has fallen. We’re the only ones where the rates have actually gone up,” Myers said.
Colorado is no exception to the scourge of suicide. The state is fifth in the nation for suicide deaths, and the Western Slope is particularly high.
“The statistics were frightening — 123 deaths a day, young people and old people,” Dr. Thomas Canfield, Montrose County coroner, said Monday.
Canfield is part of the Montrose Suicide Prevention Task Force. He attended Myers’ talk and invited other task force members to come as well.
In the last quarter, Montrose County has seen suicides by guns, hanging and other asphyxial deaths.
“Our average is nine a year. It varies between six and 12. We’re going to be just a little over the average this year,” Canfield said.
“Montrose is not the worst (on the Western Slope). Mesa County is (much) worse off than we are, but 123 deaths a day is significant and that’s across the country.”
Throughout his Fall Clinics presentation, Myers drove home his point with statements from suicide victims’ survivors, as well as “a shocking week in June,” which saw the suicides of designer Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain.
That same week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released statistics showing suicide rates have increase more than 30 percent since 1999. In the same period, Colorado saw a 34.1-percent increase.
“It’s very concerning that it is happening,” Myers said.
Suicide attempts are also shockingly frequent. Per Myers’ statistics, an attempt occurs every 28 seconds.
Comprehensive risk assessments are important, but even trained care providers can miss signs. Just because someone denies suicidal ideation does not mean he or she is not suicidal, Myers explained.
“Passive” suicidal ideation — thoughts of being killed — may also be difficult to pinpoint in a patient.
Don’t be afraid to probe, Myers said.
“Because you’re going to a dark place with them, they’ll feel tremendous relief. The myth is, we’re going to upset them, or make them suicidal. That’s a myth,” he said.
Early intervention is lifesaving for those who are suicidal, Canfield said.
“Contrary to urban legend, if you ask somebody, you do not increase the risk. You decrease it because you engage them in a conversation and can guide them to get some help,” he said.
Educating all age groups of the appropriate steps to take when someone is at risk of suicide is therefore important, Canfield added.
“That is to confront them. Gently, lovingly, but confronting.”
If a person discloses suicidal thoughts or behaviors, work hard to get that person into contact with mental health resources immediately, he said.
Cyber bullying and peer victimization are “very, very serious” for young people, Myers also said. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends screening for bullying, as well as working with teachers, mental health professionals and parents.
“The bottom line is, we all have a role to play,” Myers said.
Aftercare is also critical, he said: A provider should never assume someone who is ready for discharge from care is no longer at risk.
It is commonly stated suicide victims have been living with psychiatric illness. That doesn’t mean all suicidal people have a diagnosed illness or that all people with such diagnoses are suicidal.
“If we just look at the medical dimensions of suicide, we’re going to miss a lot. That’s why it (reduction efforts) have to be much more global,” Myers said, pointing to having intervention in schools, workplaces and faith communities.
“We tend to forget sometimes those living with chronic illnesses, especially those with pain, are at higher risk of suicide,” Myers added.
No single factor drives suicide.
“There is a complicated confluence of factors that come together. The term ‘perfect storm’ is used. We mean a perfect horrific storm. Those are factors we’re trying to tease out,” Myers said.
Factors include biology, predisposition, proximal and immediate triggers (such as feelings of humiliation), and previous suicide attempts.
“There’s a lot of shame in some individuals who have attempted suicide before. Therefore, they will lie in an initial assessment. … That’s a different level of stigma. Stigma is such a driver of mental health,” Myers said.
All deaths bereave, but suicide prompts even more complicated feelings of guilt, anger, and, sometimes, relief.
It is hard for those who have not lost someone to suicide to fully appreciate this kind of grief, particularly in a society that shies away from such losses, leaving the bereaved feeling cut off, Myers said.
“My work doesn’t end when I lose a patient to suicide. There’s a whole grieving family,” he said.
“… You’ve got the stigma your departed loved one has. you feel less supported.”
Providers should not push suicide victims’ survivors to premature closure. They need to listen, Myers said: The deceased is not the one in the professional’s office. The survivor is, and providers need to be familiar with resources available, including groups of other survivors, who have gone through a loss by suicide.
The “lived experience” of people who have attempted suicide, and, like Hines, now work to educate others, is also a critical tool, Myers said.
So is reducing stigma.
“We still have so far to go. People talk more openly today. But we have to keep chipping away at it,” he said.
Canfield concurred.
“It’s a significant public health and social problem the community needs to be aware of, become educated in, and intervene when it looks like there’s a problem,” he said.
“It can be a grim subject, but you get this enormous amount of hope that you can make a difference,” Myers said in his presentation.
“Suicide prevention is everyone’s business.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is an award-winning journalist and the senior writer for the Montrose Daily Press. Follow her on Twitter @kathMDP.
