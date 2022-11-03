“Every couple hours we’re getting phone calls, emails or texts from Republicans who have never voted for a Democrat before.”
Adam Frisch, the Democratic candidate running to unseat first-term U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert for the 3rd Congressional District, has downplayed his own political affiliation during his seven month campaign.
The former Aspen city councilman places little emphasis on the word “Democrat,” instead calling himself a “patriotic mainstream businessman” in a campaign for a largely conservative-leaning district.
“We’re building what I call the tri-partisan coalition of Democrats, Republicans and Independents, and everyone’s joining this ‘pro normal’ party affiliation we’re working on,” Frisch told the Montrose Daily Press on Thursday. The candidate made a stop in Montrose and Delta during a 3,000 mile, 100-stop, 11-day tour before Election Day , Nov 8.
“There’s a lot of views, regardless of Republicans or Democrats in rural Colorado and the Western Slope, that it’s a very Denver-centric conversation going on with the state,” Frisch said.
“The Democratic Party is very urban-centric overall … I think this district has a lot more in common with rural Florida and rural Michigan than we do down in Denver.”
The candidate said he and constituents want the “circus” to stop — and he’s the one to get it done.
Frisch was recently endorsed by Sen. Don Coram of Montrose, who ran against Boebert in the primary election earlier this year, as well as former Republican Colorado House Speaker Russ George.
The issues
Improved access to rural health care, veteran assistance, expanded educational funding, the water crisis and inflation are earmarked on the candidate’s priority list of issues.
On education
“There’s no reason why the kids in Delta County and Montrose shouldn’t have the same access that Aspen and Telluride and the wealthy suburbs of Denver have,” Frisch said.
He added that local school boards and parents come up with how additional monies should be invested for students.
On health care in rural communities
“I think there’s real aspects of health care whether it’s civilian or for veterans, which are really important,” Frisch said. “Veterans are a big part of CD3.”
On water
“Obviously water is probably number one on everyone’s mind and it’s about as nonpartisan as the conversation gets,” Frisch said.
The candidate said his focus, if elected, would be on finding the people best suited to address the crisis.
On inflation
“We need to figure out how to try to help inflation and get it under control,” he said. “It’s a tricky situation where we are now, but we need to admit it’s a 40-year problem. It’s not going to go away right away and serious times require serious representatives for everybody.”
Challenging Boebert
Frisch has criticized Boebert for voting against veteran assistance bills, such as the Honoring Our PACT Act (a bill supporting U.S. veterans sick and dying from toxic exposure to burn pits). According to a federal legislation tracker, the CD3 representative has introduced 40 bills without passage since January 2021 (https://bit.ly/Boebertlegis).
“I think the number one issue facing this district is we don’t have a representative that has focused on the district — she’s focused on herself and that’s her biggest weakness,” Frisch said of his opponent. ““She’s voted against veterans more than half the time in some of her bills.”
He further criticized her trips to places like Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s Florida resort “when she should be either working on legislation, or here meeting her people.”
A poll conducted by Keating Research from Sept. 28 – Oct. 2 reported a heated tie between the candidates.
Out of a 500 sample pool of potential voters in CD3, 45% said they intend to vote for Frisch on Nov. 8 and 47% for Boebert.
Keating’s ± 4.4% margin of error places Boebert and Frisch neck-and-neck as Election Day draws nearer.
Boebert has criticized Frisch as corrupt and out of touch; she’s campaign ads based on an Aspen taxi cab business owner’s allegations of blackmail. Frisch has denied the allegations.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.