If you were driving Cinnamon Pass last weekend and saw a blonde girl sprinting behind a Subaru Outback in flip-flops, no you didn’t 

For context, about a half-mile of that chunky road is very exposed, my friends were hugging the ledge side because it was less torn up, and on that particular day I would have rather run next to the car than deal with that view over the edge where just one wrong move would have meant certain death. So I just said: “Let me out.”



