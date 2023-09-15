If you were driving Cinnamon Pass last weekend and saw a blonde girl sprinting behind a Subaru Outback in flip-flops, no you didn’t
For context, about a half-mile of that chunky road is very exposed, my friends were hugging the ledge side because it was less torn up, and on that particular day I would have rather run next to the car than deal with that view over the edge where just one wrong move would have meant certain death. So I just said: “Let me out.”
Moment of terror aside, which I’ll probably have to deal with eventually since plenty of trailhead roads will be exactly the same, the drive to (almost) our destination was totally worth it.
That Subaru got us within half a mile of the American Basin trailhead, where the hike to Handies Peak begins.
Since CDOT (I think it was CDOT) closed the road to Mount Evans on the exact day I needed it last month, which I’m totally not still bitter about, this was my first 14er ascent. I was starting to get nervous because I figured if I didn’t climb one soon, I could no longer justify living in Colorado.
With monsoon season winding down and hopefully at least a month left until we see some snow, it’s a perfect time to get out on this day-trippable trail.
Handies is billed as one of Colorado’s easiest 14ers. And while “easy 14er” is kinda an oxymoron, it felt like an appropriate first ascent that many people could complete without special gear.
We climbed the mountain via the Southwest Slopes, and the round trip itself from this trailhead is about 5.75 miles with 2,500 feet of elevation gain. We parked a little before the trailhead, adding just less than a mile to the trip.
It’s class one all the way up, with hardly any exposure and minimal route-finding and rockfall danger. In English, that basically means the trail is pretty wide, easy to navigate, well-maintained and devoid of many spots where a fall will be catastrophic.
It’s also delightfully close by, and short enough that you can leave Montrose, complete the hike, have a beer in Lake City and be home by sunset. That is, if you’re willing to get up at what some might call an ungodly hour, and what even Jocko Willink (a retired Navy Seal and podcaster known for posting pictures of his watch every morning around 4:30 a.m.) might consider a little early.
We left Montrose at 4 a.m., since there was still a possibility of early afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast the night before. However, the storm clouds didn’t roll in until around 4 p.m., and we saw plenty of people still heading up on our way down — though if they summited, they probably had to drive a very sketchy road back in poor weather.
Lake City is just less than two hours away, and it generally takes at least another hour to 90 minutes to reach the trailhead. Four-wheel drive is a must, and I wouldn’t have wanted anything with less clearance than that Subaru Outback.
The trail itself is entirely above the treeline, so sunscreen and eye protection are crucial. It was around 40 degrees when we got started, though I quickly shed my second sweatshirt and comfortably did most of the hike in leggings, a thin sweatshirt and a light windbreaker.
Much of the elevation gain is concentrated in the second half of the hike, though we were definitely going up from the start. The first segment is a beautiful walk through the basin with views of a river and an old mine, which gradually turns into what I’d describe as very meandering switchbacks that eventually lead to Sloan Lake. If you have time on the way up or down, the alpine lake is definitely worth a stop.
This was where the directions we found on some websites got confusing. From the lake, we turned back around and walked a short distance back to a junction that leads up towards Handies. The peak is to the northeast, and rises taller than anything else nearby; though what you’ll be seeing for much of the hike is actually a false summit.
But at least it won’t break your heart, because now you know.
The route gets rocky from here, and you’ll cross a pretty cool talus slope before hitting another set of switchbacks that will take you up to the 13,500-foot saddle.
Coming up to that bridge is insane, and a few feet away from reaching the top of the saddle I realized I was in for something really cool. This was the first time I got a sense of the 360-degree views available from the summit and saw the vast tundra below that extends on all sides.
If you hadn’t already realized it, this is also the moment it becomes obvious the high point you’ve been staring at all day is a false summit.
The final 500 feet are the most challenging of the hike, but at least now it’s clear where you’re going: up.
Trust me, the views at the top are worth it. I had the summit to myself for at least five minutes, and while Handies certainly isn’t an unloved trail, there were hardly more than a few groups up there at once, and it never felt crowded.
We were on the trail for around five hours total, though we could have shaved this quite a bit if it wasn’t for a long break at the summit, stop on the lake on the way down and a few picture breaks. We had a satellite weather tracker on hand and only slowed the pace when we realized the 1 p.m. thunderstorm we’d planned for in a worst-case scenario wasn’t going to be a problem.
If you’re thinking of climbing Handies or any 13 or 14ers, 14ers.com provides great information, including peak forecasts, trailhead conditions and a detailed route description including photos detailing each step of the route. We also had a map downloaded, but this trail was clear enough that we could have navigated without it.
For those who want a second challenge, the trailheads for Sunshine and Redcloud peaks are right nearby.
We opted to head back to Lake City for a drink.