The debate is over. Size does matter.
You know that red appendage on a male turkey’s face? It’s called a snood or a wattle, depending on whether you went to boarding school or lived on the farm.
It turns out that female turkeys, called hens, prefer males, called toms (also called gobblers), with bigger wattles/snoods.
The guy turkeys kind of hang together, away from the hens but close enough to be seen and heard. When they hang, they talk trash (gobble), show off their tail feathers, chase girls, and waggle their wattles. Sounds like Friday night at a sports bar. At the end of the show, only one guy gets the girl(s). Still sounds like a sports bar.
All seriousness aside, there are two broad families of turkeys in the U.S., wild and domestic. Both evolved from chickens over the past few million years. Like most other domesticated species, all turkeys started out as wild turkeys. Unlike the domestic birds the wild ones have a fine bourbon named after them, and they are smaller, still fly pretty well, and live in the wild forests and chaparral. They eat all kinds of things including small snakes.
The domestics can’t fly more than a few feet and live a softer lifestyle cared for by people like Ryan, the turkey master at the Yurtsted Farm on Coal Creek over in the Shavano Valley.
Ryan had 46 turkeys in his flock this year. All but about five or six breeders will be found as the guest of honor at Thanksgiving Day celebrations on the Western Slope. He will replenish his flock with the poults (newborns) from his breeders and poults he buys and adds to the group next spring.
Ryan raises his birds free range, which he says makes for a healthier flock.
“You don’t want to stress them, the freer they are the better they eat and grow,” says the co-proprietor of the off-the-grid organic farm. Jenn is his partner, and she’s in charge of all things non-meat. In any typical year Ryan will raise 40 or 50 birds, a few swine and maybe some sheep. The turkeys are a popular item. Whole turkeys are available at $7 per pound processed. The birds will weigh from 12 to 24 pounds.
Ryan does all the processing using equipment that he designed and built with the help of a friend who is a master welder. When he is up and running on processing day he says he can do about 25 or 30 birds an hour. What the customer gets is a turkey that looks like every other dinner bird, except it was raised organically – no funky chemicals or processed feed.
Meanwhile, back in the field, the Yurtsted flock lives outdoors in a pen that is nothing more than a small electric fence around 12 or so thousand square feet of permanent pasture at a time. The fence is not to keep the turkeys in, but to keep foxes, coyotes, and dogs out.
“I did lose a couple of young turkeys to owls over the years. But the fence keeps everything else out,” says the tall bearded farmer with an omnipresent wool cap topping his head—even in the summer. Ryan moves the enclosure to different parts of his land to give the pasture grass a chance to recover. There is a big roost that goes with the pen, all turkeys sleep – roost – off the ground. It is part of their evolution as they learned to avoid predators.
The Yurtsted outfit is home to three popular turkey varieties. One is the Classic Bronze, which still looks like the wild turkeys. The broad breasted Royal Palm white turkey and the Bourbon Red are the other two that Ryan keeps. The red is a beautiful bird with striking plumage. But even with the name and appearance it still doesn’t have a whiskey named for it - a pirate maybe but not a whiskey.
Turkey myth busters
So. About some of those turkey myths. Like a flock of turkeys can take a child down and peck them to death.
Ryan chuckles. “I have heard that one,” he says. “I have never seen any of my birds act aggressively.” As he speaks half of the flock surrounds us, some pecking at our boots. Why?
“They are curious birds and they also know very well that I am the one who brings the extra feed,” he explains. Duh.
Normally the turkey diets consists of grass, seeds, insects, and even small lizards. On a farm they get an extra portion of unprocessed grain feed. They grow pretty fast. The ones headed to the table are at up to 25 pounds this month, were born in the spring.
What about the one that says Ben Franklin wanted the turkey to be our national bird. We went all the way to the Smithsonian for this one. Franklin never proposed that the turkey replace the eagle as our national bird. He did like turkeys and is quoted as saying once that it was, “a much more respectable bird than a bald eagle.”
Did the pilgrims eat turkey on Thanksgiving? Even the Smithsonian does not know the answer for sure. But plenty of folks think not. We know they didn’t have corn on the cob, potatoes, pears, cranberries or even a green bean casserole. We also know that they ate venison, without dressing. That was 1620. The pilgrims may well have hunted wild turkeys given the part of the country they were in. There was a substantial population of the birds in the New England area. However, the turkey didn’t find it’s way onto the official TG table until the Victorians created the menu much later.
Thanksgiving became a national holiday in 1863 after Abe Lincoln issued his proclamations.
What are the truths about turkeys?
There are probably about 24-25 thousand wild turkeys in Colorado. They are mostly the Merriam and Rio Grande varieties. In the Uncompahgre and Gunnison watersheds, Merriams can be seen quite regularly. In fact the Billy Creek Wildlife Area between Montrose and Ridgeway supports a good number of the big birds.
Wild turkeys can fly up to 50 miles per hour. Domestic birds work to just hop up the roost poles. That is because they are too heavy,
Turkeys also develop habits. For example when Ryan comes out to move the fences in the pasture, his flock has learned that him moving even one corner means they must move and will easily follow him to the next location.
Hunters will tell you that if you find turkeys at 8 a.m. one day in a certain location, there is a very good chance that they will be in the same spot at the same time the next day. At least that is true until turkey season begins.
