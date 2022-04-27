Evidence of mountain lion-kill unnerves homeowner, who reminds others to be alert

Steve Corey will be looking over his shoulder a little more as he continues a home improvement project.
That’s because a mountain lion apparently killed a deer right at the foot of where the steps of his new porch will be, prompting the Montrose County man to make a report and remind others to be aware.
“It’s rather audacious for a mountain lion to come right up to somebody’s house. I understand living down here in Mexican Gulch, there is wildlife around, but I didn’t expect them to be this audacious,” he said.
Corey lives in the 62000 of Silver Springs Lane, close to where two draws intersect.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed receiving a report from him the morning of April 26 and suspects a lion made its kill earlier that morning. The animal took down the deer and dragged it more than 100 yards away, leaving some of the carcass. Mountain lions are known to cache their prey and return to it later.
CPW does not send a wildlife officer in response to every wildlife report, but does in situations of livestock predation, or when a mountain lion or bear attempts to enter a residence, District Wildlife Manager Natalie Renneker said.
“These kinds of calls (sightings) are pretty common for us. I know it can be alarming for the homeowner, but usually, (lions) eat their deer and they move on,” she said.
Renneker took Corey’s report and logged into an agency app that is used to document bear and lion activity in order to keep track of trends and spot ones that indicate a predator may be losing its fear of humans.
“We do live in bear and lion country, so it’s not unheard of for a lion to move through an area,” she said.
CPW recommends homeowners with livestock put them in a secure location at night, or use electric fencing.
Keep small pets inside and when they must go out in early evening and morning, accompany them.
Do not feed pets outside. Do not feed any wildlife.
Pruning back vegetation helps reduce hiding places for lions.
Outdoor lighting will help you see lions and other predators; make it hard for predators to approach your property unseen.
Another step: Make property less attractive to deer, which are mountain lions’ main prey.
“Anywhere there are deer there will be mountain lions. It’s the No. 1 prey source,” CPW spokesman John Livingston said.
“It is OK to make that animal feel unwelcome around your house and residential areas. If they are able to sometimes get an easy meal … then maybe they will linger around.”
Livingston was offering general advice and was not speaking specifically about the incident at Corey’s home, as Corey was not feeding other wildlife.
Corey remains on alert, especially because he can only work on his porch project in the evenings after his job. He said he suspects the mountain lion is the same one others have seen in the area and that she has cubs, because he can hear young mountain lions.
“I’ve been a little afraid to go out in the evenings and do the work I need to do outside my house. if I’d had the steps built, it would have been at the steps of our new front porch,” he said.
Although others in the area are aware, Corey wants them be pay extra attention.
“They do need to know this lion is audacious enough to come right to your door to get her food. That’s only a slip away from getting a child instead of a deer,” he said.
Mountain lion sightings may be reported to CPW at 970-252-6000. More information about mountain lions can be found at cpw.state.co.us; search “living with lions.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.