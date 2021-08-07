Ex-officer charged with unlawful sexual contact over dispatch center encounter; also accused of attempt on fellow officer

A former Olathe police officer allegedly touched a dispatcher inappropriately despite repeated prior warnings about his conduct at the dispatch center, and allegedly also attempted to inappropriately touch a female officer while on duty.
David Pearson in police interviews denied the alleged conduct. He indicated that he engaged in such horseplay as grabbing dispatchers’ shoulders to tease them about making sure they were awake, per a Montrose Police Department report obtained via the Montrose Daily Press’ public records request.
After an investigation that began in April, Pearson was cited into court on one count each of unlawful sexual contact and attempted unlawful sexual contact, as well as two counts of harassment, all misdemeanor offenses.
Pearson, who now lives in Kansas, waived advisement Tuesday. The court issued a protection order barring him from contacting four people involved with the case.
Defense attorney Vincent Felleter said he anticipates a plea offer within six to eight weeks and sought an extended continuance to accommodate negotiations.
Pearson is set to return to court on Oct. 5.
According to the Town of Olathe, Pearson had been employed there as a police officer since January of 2018 but was no longer employed there as of June 3.
Olathe Police Chief Rogelio Pacheco said Pearson, hired by a previous administration, was let go based on policy violations.
The chief said he’s not seen a copy of MPD’s reports. He declined to comment on the specific allegations because the court case is pending. “It depends on the evidence that will be presented in this particular case,” he said.
An internal investigation concerning policy is pending the completion of the criminal process, Pacheco said.
“No matter what happens, we will do the right thing, and follow the law,” he said.
“At WestCO (Dispatch), our entire team is dedicated to helping people in our community and it’s unfortunate when we ourselves become the people who need some help,” Executive Director Mandy Stollsteimer said. “We’re leaving it up to the Montrose Police Department and District Attorney’s Office in determining how we move forward.”
‘Worried’
On April 4, a dispatch employee was showing Pearson how certain case information is entered into Spillman, a law enforcement records-keeping system and software. Pearson gave her a “side hug,” which she found odd, but she shrugged it off, the incident report prepared by Montrose Police Detective Patrick Demers says.
As the dispatcher demonstrated how she inputs information, Pearson allegedly came up from behind and tried to wrap both arms around her, with both hands at her breast level, she alleged.
When interviewed April 5, the woman elaborated: As she demonstrated the Spillman system, Pearson moved toward her. Thinking he was just going in for a closer look, she moved aside a little.
“All of a sudden,” Demers’ report quotes, “it was like an octopus had come over the back of my chair. … All of a sudden, there are two arms, hands around me and there’s hands on my breasts.”
During his interview, Pearson denied the allegations.
Pearson, who was at dispatch with a trainee because of an earlier medical call the pair had handled, said he thought the woman was having trouble with her computer, so he moved behind her for a closer look. He focused on the computer screen and thought he was touching her shoulder or upper arm, per the report.
In her police interview, the dispatcher said she made a move to elbow Pearson away and also made enough noise that a male colleague in explicit language told Pearson to leave and not come back “since he had been warned in the past about jokes and pictures and actions.”
Pearson reportedly later attempted to contact the dispatcher on her personal phone. The police report says Pearson told Demers he had only attempted to apologize for upsetting her.
The male dispatcher said that after the alleged incident, he “poked on” Pearson’s badge and told him to leave. Ultimately, he said he “forced (Pearson) out with my personal bubble.”
The man further said he was worried about what Pearson might be doing outside of the dispatch center.
Per the summary of his interview in the report, he stated: “if he is pulling this where he has been told not to do so, what does that open the Town of Olathe up to for liability on female drivers on traffic stops? What’s he doing when he has no supervision around? It scares me to death.”
Pacheco was informed April 5 that Pearson was not welcome at dispatch any longer. The chief, Demers wrote, was highly upset to learn about the alleged conduct and stated Pearson shouldn’t be leaving Olathe to visit the dispatch center, period — the relationship between officers and dispatchers is supposed to be strictly professional.
Pacheco said Thursday because of the way shifts are structured at OPD, he was not aware Pearson had gone into dispatch and that doing so had constituted a direct violation of policy.
Demers wrote in his report that the complaining witness: “felt compelled to come forward to file a report, stating, ‘it has to get done, because I feel like I’m not the only one it’s happened to.’ (Dispatcher) expressed a sense of overarching collective concern, stating ‘any time he comes into our center, you can just feel all the females on edge.’ (She) was aware that this collective concern led (colleague) to confront David directly on one prior occasion.”
That time, the woman’s colleague stopped Pearson at the door and told him not to touch anyone.
“That’s part of what drove me (to come forward),” the woman told MPD Sgt. Michelle Berry, per the police report. “If he is doing this to me, what else is he doing?”
According to information in the report, some of the dispatchers interviewed also said Pearson was warned before about pestering them and said he made them uncomfortable. One interviewee reported feeling that Pearson’s general intent was friendly, although “some of his actions say otherwise.” That witness said that when some dispatchers objected, Pearson “backed off.”
Demers wrote the outcry witness was apprehensive about saying anything, because Pearson was a peace officer. According to the report, she stated: “I don’t want to be that pariah that blew the whistle” and “I have a feeling that people are worried to say anything because he is one of our agency’s officers. That’s why I was worried to say anything.”
‘Frustrating’
Demers’ investigation led to an officer who had worked for the Olathe Police Department with Pearson as her training officer. She alleged Pearson made an inappropriate gesture to her while they were on duty, as well as incidents of him grabbing her leg. When she told him not to, Pearson said he was “just playing,” she stated.
The officer kept quiet, she told Demers, because: “David was her training officer and she was trying to get through it.”
The officer alleged that on one occasion, Pearson grabbed her inner thigh and made an upward swiping motion toward her groin. Momentarily, she froze, then forcibly pulled his fingers from her leg.
At her husband’s urging, the officer reported her concerns to her sergeant, Georgette Black, and asked to have a different field training officer.
“She (Black) mentioned that he acted that way toward dispatchers,” the officer told Demers, per the report.
The officer said she did not know the outcome of her complaint and had assumed Pearson would be written up, although she heard nothing further. “I just figured it was for privacy reasons,” she said, per Demers’ report.
Her husband also thought it had been handled, but told Demers he was frustrated to learn of alleged similar conduct and he did not think the OPD had reacted to previous reports appropriately.
“It’s frustrating that it didn’t get handled, because then it happened to somebody else,” the witness said, per the report.
In her own interview with Demers, Black said she did not recall being told Pearson had touched the woman’s leg, but that the other officer had been clearly upset. She told Pearson the officer was not comfortable with him touching her and that he must stop, per the report.
When questioned further, Black said she only remembered being told Pearson was touching the officer’s arm.
Pearson had been warned about staying out of dispatch and to keep his hands to himself before Pacheco was chief, Black said.
She said at that time, Pacheco, who was her sergeant, instructed her to talk to Pearson, since she was soon to be promoted. Black reported she had warned Pearson not to repeat his behavior or he would be written up and possibly fired.
After she heard complaints that Pearson continued bothering dispatchers, Black informed Pearson she would be issuing a counseling letter because he was making dispatchers uncomfortable and she had talked to him about it before. If there was another complaint, it would escalate to a “write-up at the very least,” Black recounted to Demers.
A counseling letter is a step below a letter of reprimand, two of which are grounds for termination, the report says.
Pacheco told the Daily Press a letter of reprimand can trigger for policy violations such as disobeying a direct order or insubordination.
Black was already preparing a write-up prior to the Montrose Police Department investigation, Pacheco said. When Pacheco learned Pearson was under investigation, he took action from his agency’s standpoint.
“Once the investigation was triggered, I decided we can no longer keep him, based on policy,” said Pacheco.
“We don’t tolerate that and I never will.”
Per the police report, prior to coming to the Olathe Police Department, Pearson worked for the New Mexico prison system, Ridgway State Park, the San Miguel County Jail and community corrections.
San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters confirmed Pearson’s employment, which his records showed as having lasted about one year.
Pearson also previously worked at Ridgway State Park for three or four seasons. The park’s manager was unaware of any issues with Pearson’s employment there.
Pearson’s time at community corrections was brief, according to the police report. Since the time he worked there, a different company has taken over the facility’s management, so Pearson did not work for the current commcorr.
The New Mexico Corrections Department did not respond to a July 28 inquiry about Pearson’s past employment status.
Although his administration had not hired Pearson, Pacheco said the OPD apparently received a good reference from San Miguel County. When Pacheco makes hiring decisions, he conducts a full background investigation, he said, adding that he is tightening hiring standards.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
