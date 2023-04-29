Montrose County Judge Laura Harvell said she could not spare a man jail, despite his lack of criminal history prior to pleading to four misdemeanors.

The man is David Pearson, a former Olathe Police Department officer, who pleaded guilty to the attempted unlawful sexual contact of a woman, and also to three counts of misdemeanor harassment of three other people. Three of the people worked for WestCO Dispatch; the fourth was a trainee officer in Olathe at the time.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

