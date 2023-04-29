Montrose County Judge Laura Harvell said she could not spare a man jail, despite his lack of criminal history prior to pleading to four misdemeanors.
The man is David Pearson, a former Olathe Police Department officer, who pleaded guilty to the attempted unlawful sexual contact of a woman, and also to three counts of misdemeanor harassment of three other people. Three of the people worked for WestCO Dispatch; the fourth was a trainee officer in Olathe at the time.
Pearson’s plea agreement was for a deferred judgment and if he successfully completes its terms, he will not stand as convicted.
Harvell accepted the plea agreement at sentencing Thursday, which apart from two years of probation as a condition of the deferred judgment, left other terms open to the court. Deputy District Attorney Aubrey Thompson sought 60 days in jail as a condition, which Pearson’s counsel opposed.
“My hesitation is the question of jail. I do not think it’s appropriate to sentence you, Mr. Pearson, without a jail sentence,” Harvell said. As a police officer, Pearson had played a “unique and important role” in the community and letting him go without any jail was “something I cannot allow,” the judge said.
She imposed 60 days in county jail for each of the four counts, with 30 suspended that could be imposed if Pearson fails at his deferred judgment. All jail time is to be served concurrently.
In 2021, Pearson was accused of inappropriately touching a dispatcher despite multiple prior warnings about such conduct. According to police records, Pearson described joking around and horseplay when questioned, but denied inappropriate conduct.
A complaining witness alleged he had come up behind her chair, reaching around “like an octopus,” according to police reports. She said she felt compelled to come forward out of concern for others, Montrose Police Department Detective Patrick Demers wrote in his report.
The investigation also led to an Olathe police officer, who alleged Pearson had tried to touch her when they were on duty together.
Pearson was banned from dispatch and was no longer working at OPD within a month of the allegations. He now lives in Kansas.
None of the victims spoke during sentencing. Pearson also declined the opportunity to make a statement to the court.
Thompson had submitted a sentencing position and did not add argument to it Thursday. She sought 60 days of jail as an additional condition of Pearson’s sentence.
Defense attorney Maeve Goodbody said jail was not warranted. “I want to assure the court he very much accepts responsibility,” she said.
Some level of denial in a sexual offense does not mean the defendant cannot be successfully treated, Goodbody also said, and that should not be held against Pearson.
Pre-sentence reports deemed him a low risk, but, conversely, recommended intensive supervised probation, she noted.
“I don’t think anything about this case requires that intensive level,” Goodbody said, and the judge later agreed.
Goodbody argued hard against any jail time.
“He is very low risk. … He has never been in trouble before,” she said.
The jail sentence would delay him doing what he needs to do while on probation, plus he could lose his job, the defense said. Goodbody said that would in turn complicate his probation, since Pearson is required to register as a sex offender, and sex offenders have trouble finding work.
Jail would be purely punitive, instead of fulfilling other legal purposes of sentencing, she said. Goodbody asked that her client be allowed to serve in-home detention in Kansas, if jail was imposed or, “at the very least” a stay that would give him time to negotiate his absence with his employer.
“He is taking responsibility and he wants to get started so he can put this behind him,” Goodbody said.
Harvell noted the purposes of sentencing. Among them: punishment, fair treatment among people convicted of similar offenses, crime prevention, promoting respect for the law, deterrence, rehabilitation and community protection.
Although she did impose jail, Harvell granted a stay, ordering Pearson to report on May 26.
She would not allow in-home detention. “I do not think that serves the purpose of sentencing,” Harvell said.
The judge ordered Pearson to complete 40 hours of useful public service during his 24 months on probation. She declined to impose court fines, saying money paid to the court would serve no purpose. Pearson was ordered to pay about $40 in restitution for what prosecutors spent on a subpoena.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
