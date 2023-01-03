Emily Haitzer let providence determine where she would spend her junior year — and providence guided her from Austria to Montrose.
Haitzer is part of the Rotary Youth Exchange Program, offered by the Rotary Club of Montrose, at Montrose High School.
“I've learned a lot and I’m really confident now, so I just like to talk with people,” Haitzer said of her time in Montrose so far. The Austrian exchange student has always considered herself a confident person, but living with new people and interacting with new people each day has offered a variety of new experiences.
Rotary has officially been part of this state-monitored program since 1958, according to Stephen “Pete” Peterson, the youth exchange officer for the program.
Students are required to be somewhat fluent in the host country’s language and must be at least 15 when they leave to go abroad.
Haitzer is now more confident in her language skills, including learning colloquial slang at school, where she attends with her current host family’s two daughters, Giada and Kai. The three girls have become close with one another as well as Montrose’s other exchange student, Maria Armada, who hails from Madrid, Spain.
Like Haitzer, Maria intentionally entered the exchange program without expectation. Both young women were advised that they would better enjoy the experience with open minds.
“It makes the world a smaller place and gives them a great opportunity to explore different cultures,” Peterson said of the program. “It allows them to immerse themselves in that, and come back with a broader view of the world.”
It costs students usually around $7,000 to travel abroad with Rotary, Peterson noted, most of which includes airfare and health insurance. Both students and host family applicants are rigorously vetted before placement for safety and limited housing in the area.
Peterson said the Rotary ensures students here and abroad are placed in safe homes and have access to Rotary members wherever they are staying.
A scholarship program with matched funding from the school district is also offered for families in need. While scholarships range between $500-$1,000, Peterson said Rotary members are known to donate money for students.
The first month for any exchange student is the hardest, Peterson noted. Students grapple with homesickness and are encouraged to not correspond with family members during the initial month so they can better immerse themselves with their host family.
Connecting with new friends can also be a challenge, but both Haitzer and Armada are already embedded in their families and extracurricular activities at school.
Haitzer and Armada enjoy sports and have already immersed themselves at Montrose High School.
Haitzer loves to ski, hike and take in the outdoors, making her home with the Amundson family a perfect fit for the exchange student. During her time at MHS, she participated in the school’s athletic training program and has worked on the football field, as well as the wrestling mat and basketball court assisting the physical therapist.
While athletic physical therapy was once her goal, Haitzer now has her eyes set on a medical path.
Armada enjoys trips with her softball and rock wall climbing team at school, but said she loves the overall highschool experience and seeing her friends each day.
Football games were once a thing she only saw in movies, but now Armada can breathe them in each week.
She also loves the “American” experiences, such as making gingerbread houses in pajamas with her friends.
Jane Marie Amundson said her two daughters always wanted to host an exchange student—the family is no stranger to traveling international waters either.
Exchange students rotate between three host families, or however many host families are available for their stay. Giada and Kia compared their time with their new friend to “a forever sleepover.”
“It's interesting to experience different cultures,” said Giada, a junior at MHS. “Having her live here is like experiencing a whole different culture here in our house. She speaks a lot of German sometimes.”
Jane Marie said Haitzer has shown her daughters the power behind the question, “Why not?” Why not go ahead and try something new instead of wondering ‘what if?’
“You're not losing anything, you’re gaining anything, you one way or another,” she said.
The family, thanks to Haitzer, went onto the football field in Denver after she won a pass from Miles the mascot.
“I've only been on the field once in my life in 27 years so she got to go with us the first time she went to a game in Denver,” Peter Amundson recalled.
For Haitzer, she was able to show her host family an Austrian-German market during a Denver visit. These markets, she said, are huge in Austria and Vienna.
One of Haitzer’s biggest takeaways from living in Montrose has been learning to live without worrying about other people’s perceptions of her.
“I feel like here, people have more of their own personalities,” Armada said. “People don't care a lot about what others think and I think that's good.”
Armada and Haitzer said they’re grateful to the community and for the opportunity to live in Montrose—the community has been open and made the girls feel at home.
If Haitzer could share any gained wisdom, it would be to stay open.
“Be open, be open-minded and talk with everyone,” she said. “Because everyone has a story, and everyone has something to tell you or can teach you something. And try new things if you have the opportunity to say yes to a thing.”