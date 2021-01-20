As I pulled into the yard at the new headquarters of the Horsefly Creek Veterinary Clinic, Alicia Ashley was getting out of her truck with a two-day-old lamb in her arms. A palomino gelding with hock arthritis was taking a walk in the sunshine. Another pickup rolled in. And the new clinic was not even open yet.
The little ewe in Alicia’s clutch is part of her son’s flock that he calls Daxlann Tweedy. The reason for her visit to the Horsefly Creek clinic was a broken left, rear leg.
“Birthing problem?” I asked.
“No, actually we really don’t know what happened,” Ashley said as she set the lamb on the floor, where the ewe gamely kept her balance on three legs. She wandered off across the new clinic floor in search of, who knows what—probably Mom.
Dr. Nicki Seehafer gave the lamb a quick once over and decided to put a temporary splint on the leg. Other than the leg injury, the little lady appeared healthy and active. Not more than a quarter hour passed before Ashley and the lamb were in the checkout process with the lamb sporting a splint, fashioned out of a split plastic pipe and some bright green and yellow stretch bandages.
For the past year or so Doctor Nicki, as she is known by her staff and clients, has done dusk-to-dawn and back again duty, operating out of her Ford pickup that is equipped as a mobile vet’s office.
After getting her DVM degree at Colorado State, Seehafer worked in another clinic on the Western Slope.
“It was good, they treated me well, but I had to get out on my own,” says the wife of Colona rancher, Daris Jutten.
With a mobile phone, a small website, and some good old stick-to-itiveness, the Wyoming native launched Horsefly Creek Mobile Veterinary Service. Willing to take on any issue that needed her help, her string of clients has grown to stretch from Norwood and West Montrose County to Olathe and even up to Crawford. She loved the freedom and the excitement of making ranch calls. At some point, however, she needed to put down some roots.
Like other big animal vets, her mobile business put her in all kind of situations, from bitter cold and snow to situations where it was difficult to safely provide care for some patients. She has had some close calls dealing with unrestrained animals. She has been shoved and kicked on more than one occasion.
“One of my equine patients kicked me pretty hard in the thigh,” she recalls a recent incident. No broken bones but the bruise was painful. The time had come for having a place where she can have more control for the safety of the patients and her own wellbeing.
“Daris and I bought three acres from the Horsefly Creek Ranch, which is a Jutten family property. The three acres is now my physical address, although, right now, I am seldom there,” she says. The property is on the banks of Horsefly Creek which is one of the drains for the Government Springs area that never quite makes it to the Uncompahgre River.
As we walk the new clinic property, Dr. Nicki spreads her arms to the snow-covered Uncompahgre Plateau.
“I love the view,” she exclaims.
Dr. Nicki talks lovingly about her life in general. “I grew up on a horse ranch in Wyoming,” says Seehafer. “I love horses and cattle.” That is pretty much the reason that she works only on big animals. No offense to pups and kittens.
“I rode and worked with horses from the time I was a little girl,” she says. The decision to become a veterinarian came early, “I was probably eight or nine,” she adds.
The old ranch property that they bought had a small house on it that had needed no repairs, just some desks and an internet connection to make it the business and reception center for the Horsefly Creek animal doctoring outfit. The new clinic building is 37 by 72 feet that, among other things, has an Arrowquip hydraulic squeeze chute, connected to an outdoor chute and a Bud tub. Some of the new gear has not been delivered yet.
The buildout is a work in progress, so Nicki spends as much time as she can getting the clinic exactly the way she wants it. Most of the rest of her life is making “house calls” on her 100-mile-long circuit.
“I, of course, will still do a lot of mobile work, especially during times like calving season,” she says.
But having a well-equipped clinic opens a lot of opportunities. While the clinic and the equipment are important for the medical aspect of the business, Nicki sees the clinic atmosphere being as much for the comfort of the stock owners as the animals she treats.
“I see this clinic as a center where people will congregate and use it as a place where we can all help each other,” she says.
Seehafer says the level of chaos is pretty high right now. “But it is exciting,” she says. “I do have two full time employees now and they are a big help.”
When she does get away from the intensity of her work, Seehafer relaxes as a Reined Cow Horse competitor.
“I still compete when I can get away. I really love riding and keeping up with friends on the circuit,” she says.
The Horsefly Creek Vet Clinic is located on “T” Road, a quarter mile west of Highway 550, just south of Montrose. You can get more information at horseflycreekvet.com and a call to Nicki at 970-361-3337 rings her mobile and the new office. You can email the Horsefly team at horseflycreekvet@gmail.com.
Is there going to be a grand opening? “We thought about that and maybe we will have a celebration when we can,” she says. Right now, it is full gallop for everybody getting the clinic fully built out and taking care of her clients. With calving season just around the corner, The Horsefly Creek vet team is out of the gate with a rush.
