The drawing shows — in a style typical of the day — a toga-clad woman, torch aloft, as she steps across the states where women’s suffrage was first recognized, to the states where women could not yet vote.
The illustration, shown with the “Road to the Vote” artifact tour now at the Ute Indian Museum, vividly demonstrates the West led the way when it came to recognizing enfranchisement for white women.
“We’re lucky to get it here at the Ute Museum,” said Carly Jones, the education coordinator at the museum.
The “pop-up” exhibit includes a wood and glass ballot box into which men in 1893 cast yes or no votes for women’s suffrage in Colorado. It also includes a regional ballot measure, plus contextual information, a timeline — even T-shirts.
“It’s not the box that the women originally got to vote in, but the vote that allowed them to then vote (in Colorado). It’s a little piece of Colorado history,” Jones said.
Universal women’s suffrage was official in 1920, when the 19th Amendment was ratified; the national suffrage movement had exhorted Colorado women to use their voting rights to defeat President Woodrow Wilson and Democratic candidates for Congress because “their party opposes national women suffrage.”
This year, History Colorado, the parent organization of the Ute Museum, is, with Women’s Vote Centennial, hosting the artifact tour across the state to commemorate the 19th Amendment. Montrose is the the sixth stop on the tour and entrance to the Ute Museum is free from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. until the exhibit departs on Feb. 7 for Healy House Museum and Dexter Cabin in Leadville.
As part of the Road to the Vote, History Colorado has launched a call to action for interested organizations to collaborate and create means of civic engagement, commemoration and support, as well as a listening and learning tour. Visit https://tinyurl.com/voteexhib to be redirected to the History Colorado page.
“We are thrilled to launch our tour across Colorado’s landscape, reaching the iconic places that helped create history — and the people who continue to shape history,” said Jillian Allison, director of the Center for Colorado Women’s History, in a news release.
“More than ever, it’s important to understand Colorado’s early role in the national movement for the women’s vote, while stimulating new participation, action and conversation.”
Colorado’s 1893 vote was on a statewide referendum that outlawed denying citizens the right to vote on basis of sex. The traveling exhibit’s presence in Montrose has special relevance, because the sponsor of the referendum, Rep. J.T. Heath, was from Montrose. (The language was drafted by Denver lawyer J.K. Warner Mills.) In Montrose, the referendum passed with 66 percent of the vote.
Having the Ute Museum as the host site also highlights how suffrage was an ongoing battle: Although the referendum was carried by a Montrose representative and approved by the majority of male voters here, Ute tribal members were not allowed to vote — only after a 1924 law at last recognizing Native Americans as citizens was passed, did enfranchisement for Native peoples begin to be recognized, and it was not until 1962, when New Mexico became the last state to do so, that Native Americans could vote everywhere.
The right to vote is a form of free speech and vital, Ute Indian Museum Director CJ Brafford said, citing her Lakota/Oglala heritage in noting the 1924 date.
“It’s who you are, with a voice. Having a voice has changed a lot more history,” she said.
History Colorado is celebrating a century of women’s enfranchisement through the exhibit.
“As part of that, there is a big push to bring it to the public and get it across the state, show all of the people around here that this happened and is a notable part of Colorado’s history and that, despite the fact that we can’t all get to Denver on a daily basis, we have the ability to find some pretty amazing history right here in our own community,” Jones said.
“We take it for granted today, but 100 years ago, this was a movement that was breaking ground across the world, and it’s given us abilities to do quite a bit of change in our lives. There’s still a lot of room for improvement, but we’ve come a long way in just that 100 years,” she added.
“Commemorating those brave women and men who fought for that original vote is something we should admire. We should consider ourselves lucky that we get to share that heritage here in Colorado, as one of the first states to adopt this as a policy … and changed the way our entire country looked at voting rights.”
Jones encouraged people to come to the museum to view the exhibit, as well as to explore the entire facility and its standing exhibits of Native American culture.
“It’s in relation to bringing us back to the idea that we have a right in this country to vote. Whether or not you use it, it is still one of our fundamental rights. You shape history every time you vote,” Jones said, giving nod to the Women’s Vote Centennial slogan.
“You have a voice. Be prepared to use it.”
The Road to the Vote is not the only way the centennial of women’s suffrage is being commemorated. The League of Women voters celebrates 100 years this year, also, on Feb. 14. The local league will host a celebration at 2 p.m. Feb. 15, at the Ute Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road.
Timeline
1893: Women’s suffrage referendum passes in Colorado. Although Wyoming Territory extended voting rights to women earlier than 1893, Colorado became the first state to do so. (In 1877, women’s right to vote in school elections and hold offices in schools had been officially recognized in Colorado.) Women’s suffrage passed in Montrose County with 66 percent of the vote; the measure itself was introduced by a Montrose representative, J.T. Heath.
1920: The 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, after Congress passed it in 1919. By that time, 35 states including Colorado recognized women’s right to vote.
1922 - 1970: Other limitations slowly gave way to universal enfranchisement regardless race and literacy. The Indian Citizenship Act recognized citizenship for Native Americans, although many western states did not fully recognize their right to vote until 1962, when New Mexico became the final state to enfranchise Native Americans.
Source: History Colorado
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.