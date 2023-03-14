Expanded post-conviction DNA bill signed into law

Governor Jared Polis signs House Bill 1034 into law Friday, March 10, as Rep. Matt Soper, right, looks on with others supporting expanded access to post-conviction DNA testing. (Courtesy photo/Matt Soper )

A bill updating and expanding Colorado’s law for post-conviction DNA testing became law Friday, March 10.

House Bill 1034 was carried by rural lawmakers Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Sen. Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa. State Sen. Julie Gonzales, Democratic Majority Whip, and Rep. Lindsey Daugherty, D-Denver, also were primary sponsors.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

