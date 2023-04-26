230427-state-train

Railroad tracks near the Eagle River in Eagle County, Colorado, are pictured on April 7, 2023. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is the latest state official to decry a proposed Utah rail project that could result in a daily procession of trains carrying crude oil through sensitive Colorado River watersheds and the Denver metro area.

In an April 21 letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Weiser wrote that the 88-mile Uinta Basin Railway “poses an extreme risk to Colorado’s most important water source and the surrounding environment.”



