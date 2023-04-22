‘Extremely excited’: MHS hires new athletic director

New Montrose High School Athletic Director Bradd Schafer is ready to continue what he sees as a proud sporting tradition.
“The success that Montrose has had with their sport and activity programs," he reflected a month after taking on his new role, "is definitely something I wanted to be a part of."
Schafer was one of four finalists that the Montrose County School District found to be their best bet in replacing their longtime athletic director Lyle Wright, who recently retired.
MHS Principal Heidi Voehringer knew for a while that Wright was retiring after 19 years on the job. She speaks highly of the longtime director.
“Lyle’s done a great job. He’s been very supportive of MHS and all of our athletes and our coaches, and we’re gonna miss him,” the principal said.
When it came time to start looking for someone to take over the administrative position, Voehringer knew it'd be tough to find a replacement for Wright, but feels Schafer is up to the task.
“I think Lyle has done a great job and has been here for a long time and is a solid force for Montrose," she said. "I think now we’re ready to keep moving forward.”
The process for finding a new director was “a lengthy process” according to Voehringer. Although they posted the position in January/February and found their candidate in late March, there were a lot of moving parts to the hiring process.
Aside from Voehringer, Superintendent Carrie Stephenson and other administrators involved there were three hiring committees that reviewed all applicants. Two were made up of coaches and club sponsors along with involved parents, and a third consisted of student athletes nominated by their coaches and sponsors.
Voehringer explained that the district wanted a variety of organizations involved in the process, representing programs from football to marching band.
“Personally,” stated Voehringer, “I’m looking for somebody, you know, a dynamic person, to come in and take Montrose athletics and activities to the next level.”
Schafer is that individual. He attended nearby Western Colorado University (WCU) back when it was Western State College of Colorado. There he earned a degree in physical education in 2001 before going on to teach P.E. in Brighton.
His history with athletics is extensive. As a former college basketball player himself, Schafer has 21 years of coaching experience in the sport, with 13 of those 21 years as a head coach for two universities.
He’s spent the last decade as head basketball coach for WCU, but he knew athletic administration was an avenue he wanted to walk. He was an assistant athletic director during his time at Black Hills State University, but this is his first position as athletic director.
With lots of friends and family here in Montrose, Schafer said moving to the area was an attractive option: “When this position became available it wasn’t too hard of a decision for me to pursue.”
In fact, two of his former college teammates live right here in town, one being Columbine Middle School principal Eric Sanchez.
“There are tight relationships here in Montrose built, and so we’re excited to expand on those and meet everybody else,” Schafer said.
With a daughter that’s a sophomore in high school and a son in eighth grade, his children have also been supportive of the change.
Some of the qualities these committees were looking for in a new athletic director was someone who could mentor not only student athletes but promote the coaches to become better as well.
“Bradd fits that bill perfectly with his background. He knows what it takes to be successful,” said Voehringer, listing Schafer’s experience mentoring college coaches and athletes.
“Being able to start relationships and continue to build on relationships throughout this community is gonna be extremely important.” Schafer said, explaining that in order to help MHS grow he deems it important to get to know every coach and how they run their programs.
“We’re unique on the Western Slope. We gotta raise a lot of money to run successful programs,” said Voehringer, showing the emphasis that members of the hiring committee had of a “unified force for fundraising” in their new director.
This was another idea that Schafer highlighted in his interview, calling fundraising “the lifeline to helping our program continue to grow and to run.”
One thing Schafer says he will bring to MHS as athletic director, along with his extensive background in athletics, is strong leadership.
“Having worked for many athletic directors in the past throughout my experience," he said, "it's the leadership that an athletic director can bring to allow coaches and the students to succeed and (to give) them the resources they need to do that.”
“I think Bradd brings a lot of passion,” said MHS’ principal. “He’s so positive. He’s always smiling. Very positive, very energetic, you know, willing to do whatever it takes.”
She also said Schafer shows a desire to get more people involved in school spirit.
Overall, Schafer said he is “extremely excited for” this position, as well as being part of Montrose’s community.
“The change from just coaching basketball to now — I can become a fan of all sports and activities," said Schafer, who has already attended quite a bit of the school district’s events already.
Montrose High School's new athletic director officially starts in July.