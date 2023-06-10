When Michelle Gottlieb steps inside her workplace at The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center, she steps into spaces that do double — or triple — duty.
A portion of the charming Craftsman house on South First Street is set up as a sitting room, with a play space behind it, where children and families can wait when they arrive for services. The dining room area doubles as meeting and conference space. Gottlieb’s own office is also set up as the forensic medical exam room — which she can transform into a fully sterile environment and vacate when an exam is slated.
Despite the increasingly cramped quarters, The Dolphin House feels like home. That’s deliberate: it is a kid-friendly environment where the child victims of physical and sexual abuse, or child witnesses to domestic violence, can receive services and be forensically interviewed/examined, all in a central location.
Now, with continuing demand for those services pressing on space, the advocacy center hopes to expand, in situ, by building onto the home — but without going into debt and while maintaining the aesthetic of the house.
“The goal is to have the funding in hand before we do the actual expansion,” said Gottlieb, The Dolphin House’s executive director. “We don’t want to find ourselves in a situation where we’re in debt, trying to expand. We want to essentially be cash in hand, once we start expansion.”
If it is feasible with the property, the working plan is for a two-story addition to the back of the property, which currently is not used much. The long-range capital campaign, now “informally” underway, came out of the center’s five-strategic plan, which the board of directors began updating last year.
The Dolphin House serves kids and non-offending family members in all six counties of the 7th Judicial District (Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray and San Miguel). On average, The Dolphin House sees about 600 primary victims and secondary victims (family members) each year. Year-to-date, June 9, 2022, to June 9, 2023, there were 141 (primary) cases from Montrose County; 73 from Delta County; eight in Ouray County; three in San Miguel County and two in Gunnison County.
Gottlieb reports an uptick in cases involving kids offending against other kids. “Obviously, that’s a concern, because children learn their behaviors somewhere. There is lots of exposure to online pornography. It’s unfortunate,” she said.
With climbing numbers of victims/families served, the center needs more staff and for that, the obvious: more room.
“We simply do not have room in the current house to do that. We also would like to be able to expand our service ability by having a additional interview suite,” Gottlieb said.
The current interview room is upstairs; with the remodel, a second one would be built on the lower level, with a handicapped-accessible entry. Much of the office space is shared and the current interview space also shares space for other uses. “We use every bit of space that we can and we use it multiple ways,” Gottlieb said.
The Spanish-speaking advocate uses a small airy room off the kitchen for office space; that room has also been used by mental health services providers. The basement is filled with clothing and shoes for families to “shop” if they need those items.
“That’s just the best way to utilize space, we felt. And the families appreciate it very much. Because sometimes we get families that are being essentially unhoused due to domestic violence,” Gottlieb said.
Even the landing upstairs is used: its shelves are filled with neatly folded, bright quilts and blankets that are donated to the children who come through the doors. Getting to the landing and the upstairs interview and exam rooms requires a trip up some fairly steep stairs.
“A lot of the plan with the expansion is to remodel the interior to eliminate the issue. The staircase will be reconfigured, making it safer. The plan is to have offices up here and services downstairs,” Gottlieb said.
“Ideally, with the remodel, downstairs we’ll have two interview suites. To have an interview suite, you need the interview room and then you need the observation room.”
The interview room is where a forensic interviewer speaks to a child; it is fitted with a microphone and camera. The observation room is where law enforcement investigators watch and listen to the interview. People are well aware they are being recorded and observed, Gottlieb said.
“We make it just as comfortable as we possibly can,” she said, pointing out colorful quilts on the walls.
The current observation room also doubles as an office. “We really do utilize every square inch of space. … It’s a big house, but we’ve pushed everything that we possibly can into it.”
The Dolphin House in Montrose is for child victims across the judicial district; Ouray County is the only other county with a “satellite” location fitted with interview equipment.
“We want do do our best to serve the entire 7th Judicial District. The best practice is at the house, where we have the nice, homey location that is neutral and child-focused, but that does mean we have law enforcement and other partners that have to travel, as well as the families,” said Gottlieb.
Although traveling to Montrose can be a hardship, most clients say they have a better experience by coming in, instead of by going to, for example, a police department, a clinic and a counselor’s office to tell the same story multiple times.
“It’s not about our convenience. It is definitely about the experience they are going to have here, versus borrowed offices in another location,” Gottlieb said.
The capital campaign for expansion launched with seed money from an anonymous donor and also the Women’s Giving Club. That money can be used for certain upfront costs, such as architectural renderings. Although a big publicity push isn’t yet underway for the capital fund, individual donations are welcome; these can be arranged by calling The Dolphin House at 970-240-8655.
“We’re lucky. We were very fortunate in that we haven’t had to carry a mortgage, because the house was donated. We really kind of want to maintain that level of operational capacity with not having a mortgage or a large loan,” Gottlieb said.
Every effort will be made to match or at least complement the home’s vintage features, such as woodwork and light fixtures.
“We want to make sure on the outside it looks very seamless, but also on the inside it continues to look like a home, and not a clinical setting,” Gottlieb said.
“We’re very cognizant of the fact that the kiddos require homeyness, not something that is like going to the doctor’s office or the dentist, (or) someplace they would associate it being about the investigation more so than about them being able to come here and get whatever they want to off their chest, and then have services for their families moving forward that help them heal.”
The center is keeping funding drives separate to avoid fatiguing donors. It has ongoing funding needs for operational costs and specific fundraisers to help meet these costs.
One of these is coming up next week, when The Dolphin House will, along with the Montrose Community Foundation, benefit from a concert featuring Night Ranger. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. at The Bridges Golf and Country Club, 2500 Bridges Drive, in Montrose. Tickets are being sold locally at The Bridges Pro Shop, The Liquor Store and Timberline Bank, as well as in Grand Junction at Fisher’s Liquor, or online via events.ourtownmatters.net.
For The Dolphin House, again, this fundraiser helps with operational costs, not the capital campaign for expansion.
“It’s always been really successful for The Dolphin House. We’re looking forward to Night Ranger bringing in quite a few people as well. There’s lots of positive buzz around it. It’s a good demographic for us,” Gottlieb said. “The concert kind of kicks off our summer fundraising events.”
A second fundraiser, the annual Owen Daniel Reak Memorial Golf Tournament, is slated for July 15 at Cobble Creek. The tournament is named in honor of a Grand Junction toddler who died in 2012 due to abuse.
The Dolphin House is still accepting sponsors for the tourney; inquire at the above number. The annual barn dance is again on, this time, Sept. 15.