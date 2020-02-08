Facebook tool lets MCSO target its important alerts

When a parolee bailed from a vehicle during a chase last year, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deployed a new tool to inform the public.
Called “Local Alerts,” the Facebook feature allows law enforcement, emergency agencies and local governments to flag their posts as an alert and send a notification to page followers within a specific geographical region. The alerts function similarly to the Amber Alert system for missing children, but are limited to a specific county or city.
“We are definitely in favor of that,” Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said Thursday. “It will send out alerts for something that is of high importance to the public, on a need to know basis.”
The alert last year informed MCSO Facebook page followers on north U.S. 50 of law enforcement activity near Jay Jay Road, where tactical teams searched roads and cornfields for Trayser Dybala. Dybala was captured a few days later, when the sheriff’s High Impact Target Team saw him in a vehicle traveling through a north Montrose neighborhood. Dybala ultimately pleaded guilty to vehicular eluding and was sentenced to community corrections.
The MCSO also used Local Alerts during the search for a missing West End man last year, who was initially recovered alive by his grandson, but later died.
The Local Alerts feature also allows the agency to update information in a way that lets the targeted audience know when a situation has been resolved.
“Local Alerts not only allow us to efficiently warn our community about time-sensitive matters, but also update them once matters have been resolved,” Erika Story, Montrose County digital communications project manager, said in the news release announcing Local Alerts.
“The ability to use Local Alerts is an incredibly valuable too in high stakes situations to keep our residents safe.”
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office also uses Local Alerts, per the news release.
The feature is not yet available in all communities, but in Montrose County, people can follow facebook.com/MontroseCountySO to receive local alerts. They should also follow other local public safety agencies on Facebook, so that they also receive Local Alerts once the feature is rolled out more broadly.
For more information on Local Alerts and how to register an eligible local government page for the tool once it is released nationwide, visit: https://www.facebook.com/gpa/blog/expanding-local-alerts.
