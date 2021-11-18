At the regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on Wednesday, Nov. 17, the BOCC approved the re-structure of the Montrose County Fair Board and updated the fair board’s operating procedures. The changes came to fruition in an effort to improve the functionality of the Montrose County Fair Board in running a quality fair and rodeo.
The changes to the structure of the board and update of the bylaws will remove all currently seated board members from the board, relieving them of all future duties.
Any resident of Montrose County who meets the updated qualifications specified in the bylaws, including previous board members, may apply to be appointed to the Montrose County Fair Board.
The major changes to the structure of the fair board include reducing the number of board members from 12 with three alternates to a seated board of nine without alternates.
Additionally, qualifications for being a fair board member were updated to emphasize availability during the week of fair, bring awareness to the code of ethics, and reduce conflict of interest by limiting parents, grandparents, primary guardians, and siblings from becoming fair board members.
“We have had a great fair board the last few years. We think that the changes to the structure of the board and the bylaws will assist in improving the overall quality of the event,” Commissioner Keith Caddy said. “We understand the time commitment and work that goes into producing the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo, and we want to make every effort to assist the board in accomplishing their mission.”
BOCC Chair Sue Hansen encouraged all qualified applicants to apply.
“We are looking to build a well-rounded board that wants to continue the tradition of the Montrose County Fair and is excited about the opportunity of promoting agriculture in our community,” Hansen said.
Applications, which are due Nov. 24, are available online at montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com or at the Montrose County Event Center office. For additional information on being a fair board member, please call 970-252-4358.
