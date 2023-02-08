The Fairfield by Marriott hotel at the Colorado Outdoors complex is going up.
On Tuesday, the modular construction phase launched. This phase follows the modular construction model that builder Lamont Companies has used on previous hotel sites: building the rooms as separate units, then using a crane to stack them into place versus the traditional model of building everything onsite.
“The reason we do it is cause the build times are pretty long this day and age. When we go modular it shortens up the build time incredibly,” Chris Lamont, vice president of Lamont Companies, said.
Lamont also explained that, with modular construction, the company can build these units indoors, which improves the quality of material since it is not exposed to the elements for as long.
The units were built at Lamont Companies headquarters in South Dakota before arriving here on trucks. They arrived wrapped and in frames, both of which were removed before assemblage. Each unit consists of a hotel room on either end, with a corridor in the middle that will lengthen as more units are placed next to each other at the site.
Lamont also explained that the units are fully furnished inside, including beds in place, pictures on the walls, and shower doors installed in the bathrooms.
Lamont also said the first phase of construction is well on track to finish up next week, as long as conditions stay the same. Typical timelines for setting these modular units are two to three weeks. Tuesday, workers set 10 units on their first day. Lamont said they were on track to do 12 Wednesday.
At this rate, Lamont Companies expects to have the hotel finished in August or September.
Lamont Companies has also hired out mostly local contractors for this project, from electricians to plumbers. “We try to keep everything local and build relationships with everyone in town,” Lamont said.
Proset Construction, Inc. is the local contractor setting the units in place this month.
The Fairfield by Marriott will be four stories high, consisting of 90 rooms, as well as a pool and hot tub. The hotel is expected to bring 30 to 50 jobs to Montrose.
"We are very excited to see the construction of the new hotel moving into the next phase,” said Montrose Mayor Dave Frank in a news release.
“This hotel will not only bring jobs into the city but will assist in our ongoing growth as a vacation destination. … We would encourage people to go out in the next couple of weeks to see how quickly this will grow. The method of construction is going to go up very quickly, so here is a chance to see something impressive.”
In the same news release, Colorado Outdoors cofounder David Dragoo said the new hotel, with the jobs it is creating, “just adds to the positive momentum Montrose is currently experiencing.”
Lamont explained that, in terms of location, the views and development were great in town at the Colorado Outdoors complex. “We see a lot of potential,” he said.
