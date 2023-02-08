The Fairfield by Marriott hotel at the Colorado Outdoors complex is going up.

On Tuesday, the modular construction phase launched. This phase follows the modular construction model that builder Lamont Companies has used on previous hotel sites: building the rooms as separate units, then using a crane to stack them into place versus the traditional model of building everything onsite. 



