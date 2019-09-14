Have you had a crisis of faith? I sure have, more than once. It can surround a tragedy, a broken heart, loss of a job or heaven forbid - loss of a child. Anything can cause this. Especially when it involves our family or loved ones. We cry out to God for help, for comfort, for peace, for direction, for an explanation or anything. “ I just need to know you’re there for me God!”
And nothing ... only silence. The door is closed, bolted and locked. The shades are drawn. Wait! But Psalm 46:1 says “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. So, God where are you?
C.S. Lewis was blunt in his own grief: “Why is He so present a commander in our time of prosperity and so very absent in our time of trouble?”
God has absolute sovereignty over everything that happened. But the child died, the job was lost, there is financial ruin. It was allowed to happen. Really? The God we all trust wrote this suffering into our story?
Now what? For the next 10 weeks the Church Page group will explore this very topic.
So what did I do? I left. I ran away. I left the church and even praying for a while. It kind of felt like I left God for a while. I simply stepped away.
Our group shared what happens in a crisis of faith and the questions it raised. Sometimes we just don’t want to hear it. How does someone stay steady when the roof is falling in? How do we walk through the wilderness and stick with it? How does God quench our thirst in dry times when He seems silent? As Christians, how do we offer compassion to those in crisis and convince them that if God brings you to it, He will bring you through it? Especially when we are questioning it ourselves.
Then I felt guilt. You may have heard we Catholics have a corner on the market of guilt! “How could I doubt God? ... Only a bad person would do so.”
So … when this happens, what do we do? Grace Ronkin writes in Desiring God that “we can run toward God or run away. It is scary sometimes to run toward God — He is so powerful. But to run away is more frightening. God showed us that His ways are higher than our ways and His thoughts are higher than our thoughts (Isaiah 55:9). Think about it, the worst tragedy ever, the brutal murder of His Son became the most wonderful thing for us, securing our salvation.
I think we need to be persistent, like Sheldon Cooper, the genius with Asperger's on The Big Bang Theory. Knock Knock “God” knock knock “God” knock knock “God”. “OK, I know You’re in there!”
And then we wait. And sometimes, we wait some more. “I waited patiently for the Lord; he inclined to me and heard my cry. He drew me up from the pit of destruction, out of the miry bog, and set my feet upon a rock, making my steps secure.” (Psalms 40:1-2)
John Piper notes that Psalm 40:1 doesn’t tell us how long we must wait! Waiting requires surrender(Ronkin). It's like trying to save a drowning person while they are flailing about trying to save themselves. Once they relax and trust, they can be rescued. It is the same with us human types. We can scream, jump up and down and stomp our feet trying to get God's attention. Then cry “woe is me” and have a pity party, like I did. But in the quiet surrender we hear His reply. My favorite verse: Psalm 46:10 “Be still and know that I am God”. It is hard but submission is crucial to us hearing God (Ronkin). It is hard to rest in His love and trust that whatever He does is for His glory and our good. It may not be what we want, but what we need.
A crisis of faith can lead us to get angry, walk away, let God know we just don’t care anymore. Again, I point out we’re human. Time helps, Scripture helps, prayer helps, those who love you help. God sends reminders of His love and His word at perfect times — healing for an aching soul (Ronkin).
Thankfully, God was patient with me. He is patient with all of us. We think we wait forever, He does too! I think gently His peace seeps in, quietly, and there is the comfort He promises. As hard as it seems, what happens here won’t last forever. Christ is coming. We wait in trust and peace.
Thanks for reading and stay tuned for more on this topic in the coming weeks. Peace be with you.
Mary Vader is number seven of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician and active at St Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.
