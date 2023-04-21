In the past, Montrose authorities have rounded up an emu, helped track down a wandering wallaby and even coaxed a parrot from a rooftop, but make no missssstake — there was not a reticulated python at Taviwach Park on Thursday.
Police said that is “fake newssss,” the result of a Facebook post that spoofed the Montrose Police Department and invoked Chief Blaine Hall.
Snake puns aside: The real chief said the python rumor misrepresented a public safety agency, plus ate up police time and resources in debunking the rumor after it spread.
The fake post appeared to show the MDP’s badge logo and informed people the large constrictor was at the park. It even threw in a line about how the (non-existent) python could affect native wildlife and also said Hall thanked anyone who would provide information about the snake’s “current whereabouts.”
Hall is not searching for a snake; his officers are not investigating, and if there were a reticulated python at Taviwach, well, a snake that is native to southeast Asia would be pretty cold.
“It is serious because it frightens people and it misrepresented the police and it misrepresented me. I never said that. This was a completely made up and fake Facebook post,” Hall said Friday.
At first, the police decided to play it light. “We initially weren’t going to respond because we didn’t feel any need to. In general, everyone should understand, just based on how cold it is outside, that a snake (python) wouldn’t last but maybe a few hours,” Hall said.
It is legal to own a python as a pet in Colorado, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife information; pythons would appear to fall under “all tropical and non-native subtropical frogs, toads, snakes and lizards.”
Although it is possible an irresponsible python owner might release its pet “unfortunately, they usually perish, because this is not the climate they live in,” Hall said.
The police department kept having to field questions and calls, plus general rumors spread about a big snake, he said.
“This thing unfortunately started growing legs and we decided it was probably a good idea to put out that the whole thing was made up and fake. But it’s not a good idea to represent yourself as the chief of police, whether on social media or any other format,” Hall said.
Most spoofing is aimed at getting people to provide sensitive personal or financial information to facilitate theft. Law enforcement agencies and specific officers at them have been invoked by scammers who call, claiming there is an arrest warrant for the recipient, or some other type of serious legal issue that the recipient needs to immediately address.
The fake snake post invoking the MPD doesn’t do that. Hall said it is still problematic.
“This is very similar, to a lesser degree, to swatting,” he said. (Swatting refers to knowingly calling police about a fake emergency to bring about a response to the non-existent emergency. It is illegal in Colorado.) “This is certainly a concern, because you can cause panic. That’s a problem,” Hall said
“ … Although it was a joke and it was minor, it’s a waste of resources.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
