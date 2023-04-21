In the past, Montrose authorities have rounded up an emu, helped track down a wandering wallaby and even coaxed a parrot from a rooftop, but make no missssstake — there was not a reticulated python at Taviwach Park on Thursday.

Police said that is “fake newssss,” the result of a Facebook post that spoofed the Montrose Police Department and invoked Chief Blaine Hall.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?