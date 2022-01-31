DNA has confirmed the man whose heavily decomposed remains were found under pallets last year on Falcon Road was Stanley Gardner.
Gardner was 78 when he was reported missing Sept. 5, 2018. His remains were discovered in March of 2021, by a person who was clearing up at Gardner’s cluttered 16-acre parcel. Gardner was found about 20 feet from Falcon Road outside of Olathe, to the north.
Although cause and manner of death are pending, foul play is not suspected at this time.
Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said it is possible that Gardner, who was known to bathe in nearby irrigation ditches, had lain down under the pallets after a bath and either passed away of natural causes, or after pallets fell onto him.
It is not clear when Gardner died, but based on known circumstances, it was likely in 2018, shortly before he was reported missing.
“We are grateful we were able to provide this closure to Mr. Gardner and his family,” said Lillard, who made a joint announcement with Dr. Thomas Canfield, Montrose County coroner.
The MCSO twice searched Gardner’s sprawling property, which was mounded with the pallets he was known to collect, as well as with vehicles, campers, a collapsing home and masses of debris. The property also was stomping grounds for dozens of presumably feral cats.
“The disarray was incredible,” said Lillard.
In 2019, with posse members, the Olathe Fire Protection District, volunteers and K-9s, deputies scoured the property, even going into caves and and manmade tunnels there to the extent that it was safe, and searching the arroyo onto which the property backed.
At one point during this search, a cadaver dog named Sprite hit on a 6-foot-high stack of pallets, but Gardner was not located there.
The remains now identified as Gardner’s were badly decomposed and partially mummified, Lillard said. That made the identification process challenging.
The MCSO and coroner’s office notified the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and sent the remains there for a familial DNA comparison after collecting a sample from Gardner’s son. However, the initial sample from Gardner’s body did not have enough usable DNA to conduct accurate comparison, so more had to be sent, Lillard said.
That delayed formal identification.
“The Colorado Bureau of Investigation worked as diligently and as fast as they could with trying to find out who the decedent was. We know that they’re backlogged considerably and we’re very pleased with the efforts from the CBI,” Lillard said.
“We’re very glad that he has been found and this will be closure for the Gardner family.”