Following a move to Montrose, Covered Bridge owner Gary Riessen found his property was almost “a desert,” his daughter Natalie said.
But putting in some irrigation systems allowed the family to grow trees and make the land lush and green, Natalie said. Her father also decided to grow a “tiny” one-acre pumpkin patch, she added
This site has become the Covered Bridge, which offers a plethora of fall activities before leading into the winter, when it becomes a Christmas tree farm. The latter of the two is still the main focus for the business, said Natalie, a principal manager of the Covered Bridge.
But, come fall, the pumpkin patch is booming, too — its expansion to 4 acres, plus the other activities, help the farm become a popular spot for family fun.
Since its inception in 2000, the Reissen family has tried to make Covered Bridge more than just a Christmas tree site and pumpkin patch. The ranch also offers activities such as hayrides, a slide, petting zoo and wagon rides for families with small children.
Natalie credited her father’s vision for making the farm a destination for fall activities.
“My dad had a vision,” Natalie said, adding her father was a Michigan tree farmer before relocating to Montrose.“... It’s (a way) for people to come out and enjoy the farm in a traditional family farming environment.”
Families enjoyed the farm over the weekend.
Ray McDonald, along with his wife and daughter, Dayle, made their first-ever visit to the piece of land while picking up some pumpkins for their home. He said his young daughter enjoyed petting the animals, going on the “Human Hamster Wheel” and later traveling down the slide into some hay.
“I wish we had this when we were little kids,” McDonald said with a laugh.
Those running the business feel the same way.
Natalie said she sees Covered Bridge as a way for folks to revel in the fall experience.
“We enjoy it,” she said. “I think everybody enjoys it. … It’s a place for people to hang out in this gorgeous fall time.”
The business is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., The cost is $8 Wednesday-Friday, and $10 Saturday and Sunday.
Covered Bridge is at 17249 6250 Road in Montrose.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
