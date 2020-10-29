Fall fun continued at DeVries Friend-ly Farm, despite COVID-19 restrictions

The rustling leaves and the sound of corn blowing in the wind made the experience at DeVries Friend-ly Farm feel like another fall in October on the Western Slope.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s gathering restrictions and social distancing requirements, the community still enjoyed the fall festivities at the DeVries pumpkin patch.
As families roamed through the pumpkin patch in search of the perfect pumpkin and meandered down the twists and turns of the corn maze, they were excited for some normalcy.
“The hardest part is finding the biggest one (pumpkin),” said John Luke, during an outing with his friends and family.
Eli Odle said he enjoys cleaning the “stuff” out and digging his hands in the pumpkin.
The large corn maze was a popular attraction this year. “Every maze has been an 8-to-10-acre maze. This is 25 acres,” DeVries Produce owner Pam Friend said.
Visitors used a map to navigate through the twists and turns in hopes of finding the exit, instead of a dead end.
Friends Quinn Schlaeach and Preston Nelson exited the corn maze with smiles on their faces.
“It was really hot,” Schlaeach said. “Even though you have a map, it doesn’t always work and you get lost.”
The friends were lost a couple times, but Nelson said, “I enjoyed how there’s a lot of twists and bends in the maze.”
Prior to going into the corn maze, they chose their pumpkin.
“I like being able to find the perfect pumpkin,” Schlaeach said. “I kind of like round ones, but this year I got kind of a taller one.”
Nelson chose a tall and round pumpkin, which she said was good for carving a big face.
As their visit concluded, the girls said they enjoyed the fall activities.
“It’s almost Halloween and you get to pick out your own pumpkin and eventually you carve it,” Schlaeach said.
“I don’t think the pumpkin patch has really changed,” Nelson said. “All you have to do is wear a mask.”
While watching his community enjoy time together, owner Randy Friend said everyone seemed excited.
“I think they’ve been cooped up and looking to do something and since it’s outdoors, I think we’ve had pretty good success since we’ve opened.”
He said he enjoyed seeing people spend time together with a traditional fall outing.
“I know people have gone camping and stuff like that, but this is something that is more of the normal where you say, ‘Hey, let’s go get a pumpkin,’” he said.
Friend said that although people have become lost in the maze, everyone had a good time during their visits. He also said this fall’s weather has mostly been better than previous years.
“The weather is beautiful,” he said. “We’ve had some falls where the weather is just terrible and this year, everything is just working out.”
The farm opened in early October, offering fall activities throughout the month for the community.
“We just wanted to maximize our exposure and allow the public to have something to do and keep a sense of normalcy going in their lives,” Friend said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.