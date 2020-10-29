Quantcast

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Fall fun continued at DeVries Friend-ly Farm, despite COVID-19 restrictions

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Tribbles picking pumpkin

Haven Tribble, center, smiles after Brantley hands her a baby pumpkin at DeVries pumpkin patch on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Mother Alicia smiles after her daughter finds a pumpkin.

The rustling leaves and the sound of corn blowing in the wind made the experience at DeVries Friend-ly Farm feel like another fall in October on the Western Slope.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s gathering restrictions and social distancing requirements, the community still enjoyed the fall festivities at the DeVries pumpkin patch.

As families roamed through the pumpkin patch in search of the perfect pumpkin and meandered down the twists and turns of the corn maze, they were excited for some normalcy.

John Luke holds pumpkin

John Luke Odle lifts his pick of the patch at DeVries pumpkin patch on Tuesday, Oct. 13 during a outing with family and friends.

“The hardest part is finding the biggest one (pumpkin),” said John Luke, during an outing with his friends and family.

Eli Odle said he enjoys cleaning the “stuff” out and digging his hands in the pumpkin.

The large corn maze was a popular attraction this year. “Every maze has been an 8-to-10-acre maze. This is 25 acres,” DeVries Produce owner Pam Friend said.

Girls walking in corn maze

Friends Preston Nelson, left, and Quinn Schlaeach use a map to find their way out of the corn maze at DeVries.

Visitors used a map to navigate through the twists and turns in hopes of finding the exit, instead of a dead end.

Friends Quinn Schlaeach and Preston Nelson exited the corn maze with smiles on their faces.

“It was really hot,” Schlaeach said. “Even though you have a map, it doesn’t always work and you get lost.”

The friends were lost a couple times, but Nelson said, “I enjoyed how there’s a lot of twists and bends in the maze.”

Prior to going into the corn maze, they chose their pumpkin.

“I like being able to find the perfect pumpkin,” Schlaeach said. “I kind of like round ones, but this year I got kind of a taller one.”

Nelson chose a tall and round pumpkin, which she said was good for carving a big face.

Curve of pumpkins

Pumpkins form a curving line through the DeVries pumpkin patch. While the fall season had social gathering restrictions, the community still enjoyed fall festivities from picking pumpkins and corn mazes.

As their visit concluded, the girls said they enjoyed the fall activities.

“It’s almost Halloween and you get to pick out your own pumpkin and eventually you carve it,” Schlaeach said.

“I don’t think the pumpkin patch has really changed,” Nelson said. “All you have to do is wear a mask.”

Reagan Hawk rolls pumpkin

Reagan Hawk rolls her large pumpkin through the pumpkin patch at the DeVries Friend-ly Farm on Tuesday, Oct. 13. She attempted to pick up the pumpkin, but had to ask her mother for help.

While watching his community enjoy time together, owner Randy Friend said everyone seemed excited.

“I think they’ve been cooped up and looking to do something and since it’s outdoors, I think we’ve had pretty good success since we’ve opened.”

He said he enjoyed seeing people spend time together with a traditional fall outing.

“I know people have gone camping and stuff like that, but this is something that is more of the normal where you say, ‘Hey, let’s go get a pumpkin,’” he said.

Friend said that although people have become lost in the maze, everyone had a good time during their visits. He also said this fall’s weather has mostly been better than previous years.

Group of kids in pumpkin patch

The Tribble, Odle and Hawk kids enjoy spending time together and their mothers at the DeVries Friend-ly pumpkin patch this fall.

“The weather is beautiful,” he said. “We’ve had some falls where the weather is just terrible and this year, everything is just working out.”

The farm opened in early October, offering fall activities throughout the month for the community.

“We just wanted to maximize our exposure and allow the public to have something to do and keep a sense of normalcy going in their lives,” Friend said.

Bird in corn

A bird rests on a corn stalk within the DeVries corn maze on Tuesday, Oct. 13. As the wind picked up and the corn began to sway, the bird lifted off.

Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories