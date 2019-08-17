Montrose High School’s new softball coach is back after some six years away from the program.
In his first stint as coach, he led the Lady Indians team to four state tournament appearances in eight seasons.
Joe Bollinger, who was the skipper from 2006-2013, was recently tapped as the head coach for the upcoming season.
Bollinger has been out of the sport since stepping down six years ago. He said he decided to resign because his daughter was going into high school, and he wanted to help her during those four years.
But now she’s graduated, which gave him the opening to get back into coaching.
“It’s something that you miss. It is something that you become attached to,” Bollinger said of his return to softball.
Before his time at Montrose, Bollinger had spentive years as the Delta skipper.
Although he hasn’t coached for some time, Bollinger is familiar with a number of the players on the roster. He said he taught a few of them when he coached summer club softball about six years ago.
One of those players was now-junior Cora Blowers, the team catcher as well as a utility player.
Blowers, who was coached by Bollinger when she was 10, said she and the rest of the players were thrilled to have a man with such high pedigree lead the Lady Indians.
“It’s been, honestly, so awesome,” she said. “When we came back this season, we all said, ‘Yeah, Joe’s coaching!’ We’re glad to have him back.”
He said has been impressed with the entire squad so far. In past years, some players don’t work as hard as others, but with this season’s athletes, they all put in the extra effort, he said.
Bollinger credited the program’s past coach with the players’ development.
He is leading a team that went 8-19 a season ago.
But he isn’t focused on win-loss records, statistics or postseason performance.
Instead, Bollinger said his goal is to get his players’ college-ready, skillswise. Regardless whether they do or don’t continue with the sport after high school; if the Lady Indians have a mentality and ability to compete at such a mark, that will help the softball team win games going forward, Bollinger said.
“All I have to do is get them ready to play college ball,” he said.
The Lady Indians start the season at 3 p.m., Monday, at Cedaredge. They then battle in their home opener against Palisade at 5 p.m., Wednesday.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.