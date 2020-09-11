It’s 2:20 p.m. and drivers begin to park their vehicles around the circle at the front of Johnson Elementary School Thursday to pick up their children.
As the line grows, drivers stay parked to the right of the solid white line down toward 6700 Road before parking along the side of 6700 Road to allow room for passersby to continue north.
Johnson Elementary School is the largest elementary school in the district and as with other schools, some of the procedures have changed to ensure social distancing between cohorts as part of the school’s safety precautions and processes.
Principal Cheryl Gomez said as with every school year, the first few weeks are hectic as families adjust their schedules and work with the school to get a routine for the drop off and pick up schedule.
“Students who commute to school via parent vehicles are dropped off in our main loop,” Gomez said. “Our dismissal process has only changed for our students who do not ride the bus.”
As part of the district’s COVID-19 protocols to establish classroom cohorts, students are dismissed to the grass areas on campus.
“Preschool, kindergarten, first and second grade students are lined up at the grass near the main loop,” Gomez said. “Our third- through fifth-grade students are lined up for dismissal at a grassed area near our parking lot. We have made arrangements for siblings to be in one area during dismissal.”
Waiting for her son to get out of school, Megan Case said the system this year is different from last year.
“It’s way different than last year,” Case said. “I forgot yesterday (Wednesday) that it was an early release and I showed up at the regular time and there was still a line. I felt bad, but I guess it wouldn’t have mattered.”
The school has asked parents to not park their vehicles and to remain in their vehicles when picking up their children. Instead, they line up in one of two loops, one heading around to the front of the school and the other through the parking lot.
“We increased the continuous movement of cars on and off our campus with the second loop,” Gomez said. “It is our intention to ensure that all students and staff are protected from additional and unnecessary exposure.”
A third loop is set up north of the school for the school buses.
Despite the new system, Case said, “I think they’re doing the best they can really.”
Taylee Stults also waited to pick up her son, who is in his first year at Johnson Elementary School. Stults arrives about 15 to 20 minutes before school releases and said the line moves steadily once the students get out.
“Once it starts moving, it’s pretty steady, but it still takes a little bit of time,” Stults said. “Usually it moves for a couple cars so they can load and you’ll stop before you move up again.”
Stults said a potential solution to help with the traffic flow would be “widening the road into two lanes to the north, since they can’t go to the south with the field there.”
Community member and nearby resident Thad Jensen said there is a little bit of a problem with the traffic when school gets out. He also expressed a concern for families who walk their children to school.
“On the east side of the school along Locust (Road), there’s a number of people who walk their kids to and from the trailer court east of there and they have to get out in the street,” he said. “There is no sidewalk and adobe on the side, so putting in something like a short sidewalk would be good.”
Because he lives near the school, Jensen said he has become used to the congestion during the school year, but he feels like action can be taken to alleviate some of the traffic.
“My proposed solution at the moment is where these cars are lined up, there’s a great big ditch in there where we could build a deceleration lane,” Jensen said. “That would, more or less, give the cars an opportunity to get off the road.”
Gerardo Valzquez, a parent of a Johnson student, said the line does go out to the highway some days.
“The line does go out to the highway. My coworker got out late one day and he was out by the highway.”
Valzquez added, “I haven’t been that far out, but I see it. I’ve been halfway to the stop sign, which takes me about 20 to 30 minutes. That isn’t horrible, but it was quicker before.”
Still, he’s grateful his child can still be in school.
“I’m just going along with what they tell us to do,” he said. “As long as they’re in school getting an education, that’s all that matters.”
Gomez said Thursday’s dismissal was completed by 3:21 p.m., with 500 students beginning to leave their classrooms at 3:05 p.m.
“Fifteen minutes to move all those students is pretty impressive,” she said. “This happens because the staff at Johnson pride themselves in learning the cars that are associated with our students.”
Acknowledging a system can always improve, Gomez welcomes any changes to support Johnson families and students that maintain everyone’s safety.
Gomez also noted how the office has taken action with the city and state.
"We have requested that the speed limit be decreased at least three miles farther east of 6700 road," she said. "This would ensure that vehicles are slowing down as they approach the turn off to my campus. I have been with the school over six years and we have had three accidents on that highway, involving my families."
MCSD Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins said the district has heard from the public at more than one school about concerns for increased traffic around the schools this year, so the district is working to address that. The district is currently working with the school resource officers and law enforcement on a plan.
Sgt. Jason English with the Montrose Police Department said the school resource officers have identified that traffic is a problem, but it’s not a major problem.
“It’s not impeding the highway,” he said.
As the district works to finalize a plan, English encourages drivers to stay out of the area during drop off and pick up times and if drivers have to go past the school to not pass parked vehicles for everyone’s safety.
