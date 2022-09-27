Family and friends protest behind a line of police officers during the ceremonial grand opening of the Montrose Police Department's new public safety complex. Their signs call for "justice" for Zachary Pace and Michael Sandoval, who's deaths in July 2019 were ruled a suicide. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
Protesters stand in Centennial Plaza, behind the ceremonial grand opening of the Montrose Police Department's new public safety complex. Their signs call for "justice" for Zachary Pace and Michael Sandoval, who's deaths in July 2019 were ruled a suicide. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
During Tuesday's grand opening of the police department's new public safety complex, Lonnie (left) and Darren (right) Sandoval hold up a banner picturing their son, Michael, who died unexpectedly in July 2019. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
During Tuesday's grand opening of the police department's new public safety complex, Matthew (left) and Lilly (right) Pace hold up a banner picturing their son and brother, Zachary, who died unexpectedly in July 2019. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
Family and friends protest behind a line of police officers during the ceremonial grand opening of the Montrose Police Department's new public safety complex. Their signs call for "justice" for Zachary Pace and Michael Sandoval, who's deaths in July 2019 were ruled a suicide. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
Protesters stand in Centennial Plaza, behind the ceremonial grand opening of the Montrose Police Department's new public safety complex. Their signs call for "justice" for Zachary Pace and Michael Sandoval, who's deaths in July 2019 were ruled a suicide. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
During Tuesday's grand opening of the police department's new public safety complex, Lonnie (left) and Darren (right) Sandoval hold up a banner picturing their son, Michael, who died unexpectedly in July 2019. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
During Tuesday's grand opening of the police department's new public safety complex, Matthew (left) and Lilly (right) Pace hold up a banner picturing their son and brother, Zachary, who died unexpectedly in July 2019. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
Cries for justice intertwined with community celebrations on Tuesday as the Montrose Police Department unveiled its newly minted Public Safety Complex.
For the local police department, the multi-million dollar structure’s grand opening was a long anticipated moment. But for the families of Zachary Pace and Michael Sandoval, who unexpectedly lost their lives in July 2019, the moment was far from celebratory.
“It’s humiliating, embarrassing,” said Matthew Pace, Zachary’s father. “They put all that effort and money into building this new building, but everything else that’s going on in the community doesn’t matter.”
The young men’s deaths transpired a week from each other – Zachary was 22 when he died on July 31, 2019, and Michael was 17 when he died in his home on July 24, 2019. The friends’ deaths were ruled as suicides and subsequently closed, but their families don’t agree.
A slew of factors have sown doubt when it comes to the Montrose Police Department’s conclusive investigation, according to the Paces and Sandovals.
Among those factors: the boys expressed excitement for future plans, people who knew Michael and Zachary said they knew their deaths weren’t by suicide, and some people claimed to know the shooter.
Zachary’s mother, Michelle Pace, displayed a poem her son wrote following his friend’s sudden death. The boys’ friends and family occupied the Centennial Plaza stage with banners and posters calling for “justice.”
“There are people hurting, there are people suffering, so we have an obligation, a mandate, to do something,” one poster read.
Police officers stood in front of the protesters throughout the grand opening ceremony.
Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall called the Pace and Sandoval deaths a “tragedy.”
“I feel for them, I really do – their son’s death is a tragedy,” Hall told the Montrose Daily Press. “It’s not a homicide. It was investigated thoroughly, but at the end of the day, we had a pretty clear finding on that case, and they just don’t agree.”
Michelle recalled her son’s efforts to fundraise on behalf of the Sandoval family before he was reported dead on July 31. According to the boys’ families, they wouldn’t have died by suicide.
“Justice, for myself, for Michael, is to get the information that we needed,” said Lonnie Sandoval, Michael’s mother. “Because if my son committed suicide, I can accept that, if I had all the details. But I don’t and so I refuse.”
Michelle noted that she has spoken to John Walsh, victim advocate and host of “America’s Most Wanted,” as well as a representative from NBC’s “Dateline.” Their advice to the families: protest and get the word out.
Hall said that the police department reserved Centennial Plaza for demonstrators to exercise their rights.
“I think we gave them a good place to be able to exercise their First Amendment right,” Hall continued. “I respect that right and I feel for them.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone