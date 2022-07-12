Before Shirley Koch pleaded guilty Tuesday to mail fraud in a long-running scheme to acquire and sell human remains through Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services Inc., families victimized wanted to hear one thing: An unconditional admission.
Angered by what they saw as Koch’s daughter and codefendant Megan Hess having sidestepped an explicit admission when she pleaded guilty to mail fraud on July 5, those addressing U.S. Magistrate Gordon Gallagher said Koch’s plea should not be accepted unless she was more forthright.
“Shirley Koch is here to accept a plea deal for the multitude of times she abetted the unauthorized sell of bodies and body parts, including those of both of my parents,” said Denise Henning. “ … We are not opposed to this plea agreement, should Shirley Koch acknowledge her crimes, as this would be a small mercy for us.”
Koch and Hess were indicted in 2020 on six counts of mail fraud involving the bodies of multiple people, as well as three counts of violating hazardous materials shipping laws in the shipment of remains that were positive for hepatitis-C. Under their plea deals, all charges except for one count of mail fraud were dismissed.
The FBI served warrants at Sunset Mesa Funeral Home and Crematory and the associated Donor Services Inc. in February of 2018, after years of complaints to state regulators about the handling of remains at the businesses, which Reuters highlighted that year as part of its series on “body brokers.”
The indictment accused Hess and Koch of attracting customers with the promise of low-cost arrangements and then selling the bodies, in whole or in part, to body broker services that believed the donations were legitimately obtained.
Instead, said the government, the women took the bodies under false pretenses, with either no authorization for donations or limited authorizations that were often exceeded. All the same, Sunset Mesa charged the families for cremations that in many instances did not occur — the bodies were sold for medical research, experimentation, plastination and similar uses.
The women were accused of covering their tracks by providing families with substances other than cremains, or with the ashes of others.
Hess’ sentencing is tentatively set for January, with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison possible.
On Tuesday, Koch pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud relating to sending the remains of nine people between Jan. 17 — 19, 2017 under false pretenses.
The agreed-upon recommended sentencing range is 63 — 78 months, although the court can depart from that and sentence her up to 20 years. Koch’s sentencing is tentatively set for November.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Chaffin told the court that a number of victims were dissatisfied with the plea agreement and sentencing provisions, while others said they wouldn’t accept it if Koch did not acknowledge her role in the scheme.
“Ms. Hess in her change of plea had difficulty doing that and a number of victims believe the court should not have accepted her plea in that circumstance,” Chaffin said.
Gallagher, before hearing from the families, explained that a guilty plea is the legal acceptance of responsibility, although actual acceptance “is a little bit more nuanced.” A person’s actual level of acceptance can often be ferreted out during the pre-sentence investigation process and reported to the sentencing judge, he said.
“Sometimes, that works out worse for the person who is pleading guilty because they’re not taking responsibility. … I’m not saying that’s how it’s going to shake out here,” Gallagher said.
The plea deal spares Koch from a live examination of her actions and deeds, as well as from a longer period of imprisonment than she would receive if convicted at trial, Henning told Gallagher. If the court does not believe Koch is acknowledging her guilt, then “we are with you” in proceeding to trial, she said.
Henning had paid Sunset Mesa $2,000 to cremate her beloved mother.
“They took our money, gave us a box of who knows what and sold her body out the back door,” Henning said. Her mother was sold within a day or two, and to a “disreputable” buyer, Henning said.
“Now imagine the things you don’t see. Shirley Koch is a link in a chain of corpse abusers and profiteers,” she said. Without accountability, such schemes will continue, Henning said, calling for Koch to be held in custody until sentencing. Gallagher later declined to do so, because he had no legal basis.
Hess had during her plea spoke of the case being a 53-month-long “travesty.” The travesty was what happened to people’s loved ones, Henning said. “It is a travesty she and her co-conspirator have walked free all these years.”
Danielle McCarthy, whose husband’s body was “cut up and shipped,” said the 53 months entailed trauma to the actual victims and that the “callous hubris” of Hess and Koch was unconscionable. The plea deal, while lenient, would allow healing for the victims, she said.
Judy Cressler’ family, who used Sunset Mesa for her father Harold’s final arrangements, found themselves plunged “headlong into this nightmare.” Although her father’s death certificate said his body was donated, Cressler alleged Hess told her she had done her own research cremated the body. She provided the family with a plastic box with purported ashes.
Suspicious, Cressler filed a complaint with the state in 2016.
“To me, it felt like he had been murdered after he died,” she said. Harold had not been cremated, she relayed, but was sold to a foreign plastination company “for the price of a cheap used car” and the box of ashes she received contained burnt trash, along with cremains of other people.
“Ms. Hess and Ms. Koch burned trash with human remains because these people were trash to them. Because of the greed of these two grave robbers, my family will never be able to get his body back from Saudi Arabia,” Cressler said.
All the same, the plea agreement will allow people to begin healing, she said, with a caveat: “For most of us, there will never be closure.”
Koch, 69, spoke clearly when Gallagher questioned her about the plea agreement she had signed, answering “Yes, Your Honor,” when he asked if she was in fact guilty and again responding when he asked her to explain, in her own words, why she was guilty.
“I worked for my daughter at Sunset Mesa and Donor Services for several years. I take full responsibility for my actions,” she said and referred to the specifics in the written plea agreement. “That is why I am pleading guilty to mail fraud.”
Chaffin said her statement of guilt was satisfactory.
“Ms. Koch has not in any way sought to distance herself from those facts; in fact, she said he did all of those things. The plea agreement and the facts speak for themselves,” he said.
Koch replied in the affirmative when Gallagher asked if she understood all the rights she was giving up, as well as the limited circumstances under which she could appeal the sentence, once it is handed down. She cannot withdraw her plea based on what she thinks of her eventual sentence.
“You’re stuck with your plea whether you like your sentence or not,” Gallagher said. He also asked whether she understood the plea would “almost certainly” result in prison.
“I plead guilty, Your Honor,” Koch said.
