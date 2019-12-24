Judy Cressler knows where her father, Harold’s essence is. The army veteran and former miner, who died in 2015, is in heaven. But his body is in Saudi Arabia, sold to a plastination company, Cressler says the FBI told her.
He was supposed to have been donated for research and the remnants of his body returned for cremation, she said. Instead, the former Sunset Mesa Funeral Home Directors allegedly sold the body and returned ashes that were not Harold’s.
“It’s unfinished business. Of course, he is in heaven. I believe that. I’m not worried about that. But it’s like it’s just not finished,” Cressler said Dec. 18.
“He is in peace, but his family isn’t. It’s like he hasn’t finished dying. It’s just wrong that someone has a stolen body. … I can’t put closure to it, because it’s not done.”
Cressler is among dozens of people waiting for some semblance of closure, nearly two years after the FBI served warrants at Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services Inc.
The FBI this past fall handed its findings over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which is reviewing the matter. As of Dec. 18, no one had been charged. The funeral home closed shortly after the 2018 raid; owner Megan Hess surrendered her licenses, and multiple civil suits, including one in which Cressler is a plaintiff, are working their way through the courts.
Hess has denied all allegations.
Cressler said her father, a cancer patient, brought up body donation just prior to his death. The family’s understanding was that after research was complete, the remainder could be cremated and returned, which they also understood was a lengthy process, she said. But Cressler’s stepmother — who according to a lawsuit had been provided with a donation form in the middle of the night, directly after Harold’s death — received ashes back in about 45 days, which raised Cressler’s suspicions.
The family in the lawsuit alleges Hess told Harold’s widow that “she did her own research on Harold Cressler and kept him for 45 days.”
Cressler also said there were inaccuracies with Harold’s death certificate — the failure to note his military service and equivalent high school education — and when her stepmother insisted on a correct official document, Hess tried to charge her again. Cressler’s stepmother contacted the Better Business Bureau. After calling an attorney, Cressler made a complaint with the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, dated May 16, 2016. The complaint states Hess “treated his body like a science experiment, doing her own research on him.”
Cressler ultimately learned from the FBI the ashes her stepmother received could not have been Harold. Citing what the FBI told her, Cressler alleged her father’s body had been sold almost immediately and traced to Saudi Arabia.
The lawsuit alleges the cremains the family did had included material inconsistent with what Harold had been wearing at the time of his death, as well as remnants of metal items not on his person at the time of his death.
“The Cressler family did not authorize Sunset Mesa to sell Harold Cressler’s body or body parts,” the lawsuit, a multi-party action, states.
“For the first time in my life, I don’t know where my dad is. I know where his spirit is, but not where his body is,” Cressler said.
The FBI told her it wasn’t focusing on body retrievals until after the legal process has concluded. “That’s years,” she said.
Federal investigators and prosecutors are not open about their strategy. Affected families report a mixed level of responsiveness from the FBI and USAO — and frustration.
U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn told the Montrose Daily Press the investigation is complex and prosecutors are limited in what can be said. He assured potential victims and their communities that the case is receiving diligent attention, amid geographical challenges posed by the location of evidence and a “multitude of victims.” (See the Dec. 23 Montrose Daily Press.)
Cressler was able to get in touch with someone from the USAO in Grand Junction.
“He couldn’t be very forthcoming, because he has to keep the secrecy of the case. He explained it’s going to take a long time to get it done right. If it’s not, there’s not going to be an indictment and (possible) conviction,” Cressler said.
That explanation was helpful.
“I don’t care how long it takes now, just as long as he does it right and everyone involved gets convicted. I can wait for that,” she said.
Cressler gets by on memories, support, and, she said, public awareness.
“My dad was funny, hilarious. He was a practical joker, a prankster; anything to get somebody’s goat or make somebody laugh,” she recounted.
“He was a Christian and he loved the Lord. He couldn’t believe the way our world was heading with abortion, the way of the world, the evil.”
Harold joined the Army at age 17, serving in the Korean Conflict. (Said Cressler: “You could not call it a war. He was very specific he was in the Korean Conflict.”)
Harold served five years in the Army, before returning to the West End of Montrose County, where he worked in uranium mines, then coal mines.
Cressler keeps in mind that moving forward in life is what her father would want, even though it is hard.
“I can hear his voice. I knew him well enough that I know what he would say: ‘Sis, I’m not in that empty shell. I’m with the Lord; be strong and get through this. See you soon.’ That keeps me going,” she said.
Cressler focuses on her children and grandchild, too — and on other families affected by the funeral home investigation.
“One of my main sources of strength is the victim support group. To have someone else who knows how you’re feeling and what you went through, that helps a lot — to know you’re not the only person. They won’t judge you and they’ll understand,” said Cressler.
Public awareness also helps her, she said.
“I don’t want my dad to be forgotten. I don’t want these other people to be forgotten. So many people don’t understand, and some, when they hear it, don’t believe it.
“When it’s in the news, it helps me, because I don’t want to be forgotten. I want people to understand, educate themselves on it and believe it,” she said.
“ … It’s a deceased person. It’s my dad.”
Second of a series.
