The guilt plagues Lisa Wabel, who said she feels as though she let down her 79-year-old father when he died in 2013 — although years passed before she came to believe that.
Donald Hanhardt, who had grown up on a Kansas farm and wound up as a vice-president of a Ouray bank before retiring to Montrose, “led a really good life,” his daughter recounted recently.
But according to Wabel, the FBI, and a lawsuit she filed with several other people, the way Hanhardt’s remains were allegedly treated at Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors did not match the kind of life Hanhardt had led. Although the family arranged for him to be cremated, they learned nearly six years later that his body was cut up and various parts sold, the lawsuit says, citing the FBI.
The agency raided Sunset Mesa in early 2018 and its findings are now under review by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“I know Dad’s really in heaven, but you feel guilty, like you made a bad choice and did wrong by them,” Wabel said. “It’s just really hard to swallow that I’ve let this happen to him.”
Wabel was left in charge of Hanhardt’s arrangements, because he died of complications from a subdural hematoma the same day her mother had surgery.
“It was a really sad way for him to go, but I was so glad he wasn’t in pain anymore,” she said.
In his will, her father had requested immediate cremation and no funeral.
“It was a simple thing. There weren’t any red flags for me,” Wabel said.
She was given Sunset Mesa’s number.
According to Wabel, the mortuary’s owner, Megan Hess, arrived to collect the body and assured her about how things would be handled.
“I said, please take good care of my Papa,” Wabel said. Three days later, the family collected cremains.
At the time, they had no inkling of the allegations that would stream forth in early 2018, when Reuters featured Hess, Sunset Mesa and the associated business, Donor Services Inc., in a series about “body brokering.”
The FBI served search warrants at Sunset Mesa in February of that year and the state suspended Hess’ crematory and mortuary registrations; these later were permanently surrendered.
Hess denied information in the Reuters and other reports and has since denied other allegations in court filings.
Charges had not been brought as of late December.
As part of its investigation, the FBI publicized an online form that people who believed they had been affected could fill out.
Wabel didn’t think her father’s cremation would be part of the investigation — the timeline being publicized made her think it had been too long. But she decided to email the FBI, because she still had the ashes.
She did not hear back immediately. Publicity mounted in the coming year and friends in Ouray who also were affected contacted Wabel again. She reached out again to the FBI, just seeking surety, but in her heart “just had a feeling I would be getting a call.”
It was on a Friday, at 5 p.m., when she sent the email.
The call came at 9 a.m. Monday — it turned out the FBI had been mailing information to the former address of Wabel’s mother, and it did not forward correctly.
The FBI had shocking news: Hanhardt had been dissected and sold, not cremated.
Wabel said she wanted to know the particulars and was told both arms, from shoulder to fingertips were sold, as were both of her father’s legs, from knee to toe and his torso, with head. The FBI even knew two of the establishments that had received some of the remains; Wabel said the FBI told her the companies also were considered victims.
Ambiguous information about her father keeps her up at night — the FBI told her it had taken time to locate her father because his remains had been “commingled” with others, Wabel also said.
“I am so changed by this. Now I struggle to find words. I don’t sleep well. I’m crying more. I’m just exhausted, but I’m driven enough to not give up,” she said.
Wabel and her mother are still waiting, two years on, for some sense of resolution.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office is now reviewing what the FBI submitted to it. The complexity and number of possible victims are big factors in the amount of time it is taking; prosecutors said previously they wanted to be sure to bring a solid case, and assured the community the matter is being handled as expediently as possible.
Wabel said when the case is over, she may better understand the duration of the investigation.
“There just may be no way to help people, without revealing something about the case,” she said, of the USAO.
Wabel said she knows that if federal officials divulged everything they would not be doing their jobs. However, “knowing there is more to know that we haven’t been told is really unfair,” she said.
Wabel said although she now better understands why the investigation is taking so much time: “I have to say, I think it’s atrocious.”
She is especially concerned for elderly people who may be victims and their ability to cope.
“A lot of elderly people wonder if they will be alive when this ends. It’s hard to give elderly people hope. … I don’t know that any of us will ever have total resolution,” Wabel said.
Although she and her mother both are “tough as nails,” Wabel said, they have reacted differently.
“It’s weird how it’s affected my mom and I differently. Both of us are strong and resilient. Even this did not shake us to the core, but I had a deep-seated feeling my dad was involved in all of this,” Wabel said.
She finds talking helpful, as well as participating in a support group made up of other Sunset Mesa families.
Her mother prefers to turn it off, Wabel said, and is also dealing with stigma.
“It’s such a monstrous act. I don’t think the elderly are built to handle that kind of stress,” she said.
“I think what bothers her and makes it hard for her to cope are the social aspects, people’s perceptions of her. It’s almost like it’s tainted who my dad was. We can no longer talk about him as Don Hanhardt.”
Instead, he’s discussed as someone who was dissected and sold, Wabel said.
But Don Hanhardt was a respected community member, who loved the arts and was a supporter of Magic Circle Theatre. He liked hunting mushrooms, hiking and picnicking with his family; loved the outdoors and jeeped over every jeep road in Ouray County.
“He loved the younger generation. He would really go out on a limb to help the young families in Ouray County (as a loan officer),” his daughter said.
“He was involved in his church. He was just a really loving, giving guy and a wholesome person.”
Although some who are dealing with the aftermath of the FBI investigation are not comfortable speaking out, Wabel is, and she wants people to know what happened.
Strangers at first may be empathetic, but then, they become uncomfortable and walk away thinking they will never be in that situation, she said.
“Then they want you to go away. I have heard so many people say ‘you should just get over this.’ It would be easier to get over this if you knew what you were getting over,” said Wabel.
“Another way I cope is talking to friends and neighbors, people at the grocery store. Whenever I have the opportunity to talk about what’s happening, I do. I really hope when someone they love dies, maybe they will be more aware. Maybe they’ll be aware of something I wasn’t.
“ … It’s just another way that I cope, by raising people’s awareness.”
Wabel said she joined litigation against Sunset Mesa because she wants people held responsible, as well as “body brokerage” exposed.
“That felt like the best I can do. I don’t expect to see a penny out of this,” she said. “How does this kind of information end up buried? That’s what these people count on.”
Wabel reiterated she is glad to have online and in-person groups of other affected families, because it gives them all an outlet.
“I’m just fighting mad, is what I am,” she said.
