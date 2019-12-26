Random moments hit Terri Reid hard, as she remembers her husband, William.
At Thanksgiving, she started crying as she shopped and saw cranberry sauce, Bill’s favorite, and remembered he was gone, lost to cancer after decades of marriage.
The former nurse is pragmatic enough to know that kind of reaction is common in the grieving process, but she bears an extra loss — not having her husband’s cremains, when she thought she did.
“ … this is worse, because you’re totally unsettled. You have no foundation,” Reid said earlier this month. “They’re gone, but where did they go?”
Reid is among the dozens of families in the Montrose, Delta and surrounding areas who are waiting for answers nearly two years after the FBI served search warrants at Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors, a Montrose mortuary, and the associated Donor Services Inc., which reportedly obtained human remains for research.
Allegations that have surfaced since the February, 2018, raid, plus subsequent state actions and half a dozen lawsuits (including one in which Reid is a plaintiff), are that Sunset Mesa returned either incorrect cremains to families, or concrete mix and other substances. Bodies that should have been cremated were instead sold and shipped off, in whole or in part, according to the allegations.
Some families say they never consented to body donations. Others, like Reid, say they had approved a partial donation (but not sale), with the understanding remains would be returned, cremated, and come back to them, but instead, they received ashes that could not have been their loved ones, because the FBI had located those supposedly cremated bodies.
Megan Hess, who owned the now-closed mortuary, has denied all allegations.
The investigation had not brought about any charges as of Dec. 20, although the information it yielded is now under review by federal prosecutors.
The wait, Reid said, has been “tedious and hard.”
“In some ways, I’ve moved on. He died in 2016. I have a boyfriend now who, bless his heart, is just so supportive in making sure I can grieve and talk,” she said.
“I’m lucky in that sense, but it’s hard. … To me, it’s just like it’s going to be another open wound.”
If there are arrests, that will be good, she said, but Reid also expects that kind of development will unleash yet more information.
“You never forget. Everyone can ignore it for as long as they want to try, but it’s still always there in the back of your head,” she said.
And, people react differently. Reid said although she is able to talk about what happened to Bill and thinks continued publicity casts and important light on the matter, other family members are so angry about what happened that she can’t really broach it with them.
The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office haven’t provided a lot of information, Reid said, although some families have been told where their deceased have ended up.
“I’m not one of those. They think he went to a plastination company, but are not sure. It’s just the not knowing,” Reid said, recounting nightmares of finding Bill lying on a table, asking what he was doing there.
The USAO is limited in what it can say about an active investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said previously that prosecutors view the case as complex and are acting as expediently as possible.
“The FBI is not saying anything. They can’t. I do understand that. It’s just kind of hard when you’re waiting, waiting and then you’re waiting some more,” Reid said.
Reid and her husband had discussed donation before his death.
“I had looked around. We were both believers in teaching and education, so we wanted a donation place,” she said.
When she could not locate any outside of Denver, she found Sunset Mesa and looked into the funeral home.
“The only thing I found was that they had lost a glass eye. That was the only complaint I could find,” Reid said.
She and her husband, a Navy veteran, made advance arrangements with Sunset Mesa for cremation services. When he died in Delta County on March 7, 2016, Hess’ mother, Shirley Koch arrived to collect his body, the lawsuit to which Reid is a party states.
Reid dealt with Koch regarding arrangements to donate Bill’s body to science, the document says.
Reid said she was expecting to receive the cremains of what was left, which were to be commingled with her ashes one day inside a tackle box that had belonged to Bill’s grandfather. The box was to be taken to a favorite fishing spot in Washington State.
But that won’t happen. Based on what Reid said the FBI told her, Bill’s body was immediately sold and the cremains that came back to her were not his.
She remembers going to Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction after a solicitation to have cremains tested. Reid said as she entered, the FBI intercepted her and “blatantly” said Bill had been sold whole the morning after his body was collected, so the ashes she had could not be his.
The agency took possession of the cremains she had arrived this and took them to Quantico. Reid is unaware, as yet, what testing may have revealed.
The FBI told her that it was looking at 50 major cases and the fate of her husband’s body was among them, Reid also said.
“I sat there in shock. … You don’t expect to be treated that way. There were red flags (at the time of Bill’s death) that made me nervous, but it was not like I was in a situation where I could say ‘just keep him.’ It was more of a ‘what do you do?’”
Her complaint in the lawsuit also alleges Bill’s death certificate incorrectly lists his method of disposition of cremation.
“The more we find, the worse and scarier it gets. Sometimes, you think, ‘I’m better off not knowing,’” Reid said.
Reid said five others in her neighborhood who used Sunset Mesa also are part of the situation. Of them, she and two others want to know what happened; three others would rather not.
“I have two friends I can’t even hardly talk to anymore. They didn’t want to know. … I even lost friendships over this, so to speak. The more we dig, the more horrifying things we find out,” Reid said.
But she wants to tell Bill’s story.
“He had a really good sense of humor. He was sardonic. He was a hard worker,” Reid said. He also was accomplished on the grand piano.
Bill spent time in the Navy as a submariner, but once he left the military, he declared he was never cutting his hair again.
“By golly, he stuck by that! We were children of the 70s, so we all had long hair,” Reid said.
When Bill was stricken with cancer, he declined treatment; he was ready to go, she said.
She wasn’t prepared for what happened after, though, and said “any little bit of news, any little bit of anything,” is helpful.
“The waiting gets to you. You can’t ever get over it. It’s not over. Actually, it’s hardly even just started. Every little piece of news, you jump. You hope,” Reid said.
She said she is worried about the other families, who are barely holding on.
Losing her husband was tragic enough, she said. “But when they told you what was done to him, it’s a little more devastating.”
Reid is also upset that not many people seem to know what is happening in the funeral industry and in her case. She joined the lawsuit to raise awareness, not because she wants money, she said.
“What I want is the ability to (tell) her what she did to me. I want the world to know about my husband,” Reid said.
She’s also concerned about the cremains that were given to her, which the FBI said were not Bill’s.
When it’s all said and done, all remains that are recovered should have respectful recognition, Reid said.
“I couldn’t just throw them away. They’re somebody. Even if I don’t know who.”
If there ever is a court case, she intends to be in the gallery, wearing a yellow ribbon with Bill’s name.
“I want to talk about it, because I want it out there. I want it known so it doesn’t happen to anybody else,” Reid said.
Third in a series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.