The family of a Montrose man fatally shot by a national park ranger in 2020 again marched to bring public awareness to his death and to call for changes to the doctrine of qualified immunity.

“It’s easy to say we can lose ourselves in our anger, our hurt, and drown ourselves and use vices to crutch and deal with the pain,” Kimberly Beck said Sunday, March 19, in reminding supporters of what her son Charles “Gage” Lorentz would want. “We’re choosing to cope and deal with this by raising awareness, not giving up.”



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?