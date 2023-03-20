The family of a Montrose man fatally shot by a national park ranger in 2020 again marched to bring public awareness to his death and to call for changes to the doctrine of qualified immunity.
“It’s easy to say we can lose ourselves in our anger, our hurt, and drown ourselves and use vices to crutch and deal with the pain,” Kimberly Beck said Sunday, March 19, in reminding supporters of what her son Charles “Gage” Lorentz would want. “We’re choosing to cope and deal with this by raising awareness, not giving up.”
Lorentz, 25, was shot March 21, 2020, after National Park Service Ranger Robert Mitchell pulled over his vehicle in Carlsbad Cavern National Park, New Mexico.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Lorentz was not cooperative and struggled with Mitchell over his gun, prompting the ranger to act in self-defense. Beck and Lorentz’s father, Travis, allege in their ongoing federal lawsuit that Mitchell and the U.S. Department of the Interior violated their son’s rights and that Mitchell used excessive force, thereby committing assault and battery.
Sunday, just prior to leading supporters from Centennial Plaza to Demoret Park at Main and Townsend Avenue, Beck shared what it had been like to sit across the table from Mitchell, face to face for the first time. He did not seem remorseful, she said.
According to the most recent filings in the U.S. District Court, the government continues its bid to have summary judgment issued in favor of Mitchell and the Department of the Interior.
Lorentz family attorney Shannon Kennedy’s January filing argued against summary judgment for the defendants; the filing said no legal theory supported killing Gage Lorentz and that under New Mexico law, Mitchell’s conduct was not protected as an affirmative defense. Mitchell’s body camera shows “clear evidence” of unjustified use of force; Mitchell also escalated force without cause, culminating in Gage’s wrongful death, the filing alleges.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez pushed back in a Feb. 24 response, in it, calling the plaintiffs’ story “inflammatory” and unsupported by evidence.
The body camera footage “does not support the story that plaintiffs tell, so plaintiffs offer inadmissible expert ‘video reconstruction’ of that evidence. What actually happened — as demonstrated by the undisputed material facts — is tragic enough, but it does not give rise to recovery under the law,” Uballez wrote.
Uballez also said three witnesses — teenagers at a pond near where Lorentz stopped his truck on March 21, 2020, as Mitchell pursued him — backed the ranger’s version of what happened and refute the allegation that Mitchell struck Lorentz. There is no admissible evidence to support that the ranger hit the young man with his Taser, Uballez wrote, calling the claim “outrageous.”
Kennedy in her earlier filing said the government’s case rests on the “irrelevant misperceptions” of three frightened teens, along with the mischaracterization of a single frame from the ranger’s body worn camera.
But Uballez in the February filing says the plaintiffs mischaracterized Mitchell’s testimony during his deposition, during which he detailed how Lorentz reportedly attempted to grab his firearm from its holster.
The video shows Lorentz’s hand on top of the weapon as Mitchell holds it with both hands, Uballez said, contending the plaintiffs “ignore” that footage to assert Mitchell hadn’t been sure whether Lorentz touched the gun.
Per the Feb. 24 filing, Mitchell had testified that when he drew his gun, Lorentz, in one motion, grabbed it and Mitchell shot him in the hip “not intending to kill him, but he was still in a fight for control of his firearm.”
Mitchell’s actions were also protected by New Mexico law, because his use of force was reasonable, Uballez argued: As Lorentz drove into the park, he nearly struck Mitchell’s vehicle, then struck a sign before he stopped to wait for the ranger. Mitchell attempted to talk to Lorentz, who refused to turn around and allegedly told him to “get real with it” when the officer displayed his Taser in the low-ready position.
Uballez alleged Lorentz posed a threat to Mitchell and the three bystanders, and said he fought over the gun. Mitchell fired twice, the last shot coming within two seconds of the first, and not after a significant pause, Uballez said.
The Lorentz family strongly disagrees with the government’s position, in filings arguing as a key and undisputed fact that, when Mitchell unholstered his weapon, he faced no risk of physical harm.
The government maintains Mitchell is protected by qualified immunity, a legal concept that, although recently reformed in Colorado, remains in effect in the federal court system. Broadly speaking, qualified immunity protects from civil liability public officials engaged in their official duties, unless there is proof they violated a clearly established constitutional right.
Beck on Sunday said the government recently withdrew a prior settlement offer and said it would take the case to trial.
“I have no fear. I welcome a trial, because I welcome the truth of what was done to Gage that day. We won’t forget. We will cherish. We will always have Gage with us,” Beck said.
“All too often, we are connected to our physical beings and now that Gage isn’t here, it hurts. But I know he’s here, he’s with us every single day. And I’m not going to allow that to be taken from me the way that Mitchell took him.”
She then led marchers down Main to the busy four-way intersection at Townsend, chanting “Justice for Gage” as motorists drove by and honked.
“We’ll use our voices. And we will continue to seek justice for Gage. Because that’s what matters,” Beck said, just before the group left Centennial Plaza.
“How many lives have been lost from the time that Gage was stolen, all these cases going ignored because the crime is committed by law enforcement? It is our federal government that should be setting the example, not covering it up, not hiding it, not ignoring it.”