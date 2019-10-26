Family members of a Montrose man whose boat went down off the coast of Florida are holding out hope and continuing ground efforts to locate him, after the U.S. Coast Guard had to suspend sea-based searches.
Darren Peterson, 46, owner of Elite Motorcycle Tours, was last seen swimming from his newly purchased boat Oct. 19, after it took on water and began sinking off Alligator Point.
“We don’t believe he’s in the water,” Peterson’s brother, David, said Friday. “They had searched every inch of that water.”
He said his brother is an experienced boater who has the skills to survive shipwreck. The family is now coordinating with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for ground searches and is seeking donations to help. (See below for information.)
The U.S. Coast Guard called off the water search after four days of intensely looking for Darren Peterson with three different helicopter types, a fixed-wing plane and cutters.
“We put every effort and resource we could into it and we hoped for a better outcome. We are definitely thinking of the Peterson family,” U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Corrie Sergent, the search and mission coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Mobile, said Friday.
The Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had scoured more than 5,862 square-nautical miles since Sunday, but did not locate Peterson and halted efforts at sunset Thursday.
“On behalf of the Coast Guard, it’s our solemn duty to report the search for Mr. Darren Peterson has been suspended,” Sergent said in a Coast Guard news release.
“We diligently searched with our pilots, boat forces, cutter crews and partner agencies in the water, in the air and on land, but unfortunately, were unable to locate him. The decision to suspend a search is never easy and our thoughts go out to Mr. Peterson’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” Sergent said.
Peterson had recently purchased a 49-foot boat in New York, then headed down the coast bound for Louisiana with two others, Wallace Rogers, 62, of Arkansas and Beaumon Rogers, 60, of Louisiana.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission crew members spotted Peterson’s boat overturned and partially submerged Sunday. They notified the Coast Guard, which on Monday found Wallace Rogers’ body, but plucked Beaumon Rogers from the water alive. He was hospitalized.
Sergent said Beaumon Rogers told rescuers the boat experienced mechanical failure and began taking on water Saturday, Oct. 19. He last saw Peterson swimming away with a life ring from the sinking boat, Sergent previously said; Peterson’s brother said he was swimming for help.
Sergent said the search was one of the biggest she has seen during her time in the Coast Guard.
Ultimately, however, the Coast Guard had to conclude too much time had passed for Peterson to have survived the accident, she said.
“We searched that large area. We searched to the point of as long as we thought someone could survive, given all the conditions and time lapse since the accident,” Sergent said.
The family isn’t giving up.
David Peterson said the wildlife commission was continuing land-based searches and that he and a few other family members intend to join.
Although on a Facebook page dedicated to the search the Petersons had initially asked for people to volunteer for those efforts, David said the experts in Florida asked him to hold off. He also said he does not want to create a situation that would impede the professional search or distract those experts.
“They’re going full bore with the land search. … We are going out; we’re just trying not to take a big group to overwhelm them with people,” he said.
Conditions in the search area are rough; the Alligator Point area is remote, with no known houses at which Peterson might take shelter, his brother said.
“It’s marsh/swampland. A couple family members say it is 18 inches of water and black muck,” David said.
Darren Peterson is a skilled boater and outdoorsman.
“That’s a lot of why we think he’s on land, holed up,” David said, adding that family members want to be on location so that when Darren is found, there will be familiar faces to greet him.
“He is a very outgoing, outdoors-type person. He has a dirt bike tour company. He has people come from all over the world to ride their bikes,” David Peterson said.
“He just loves the area and sharing it with other people. If it’s the outdoors, he does it.”
David said he was pleased with the Coast Guard’s efforts and understood why the sea-based search was called off.
“It was time. You can only search so much water and it’s time to move it to land. We’re very happy with how they helped and they were excellent,” he said.
David said he plans to regularly update the Darren Peterson Recovery Information page on Facebook once he is on the ground in Florida and people can look there for progress reports.
“Thank you for the support we’ve had so far,” the missing man’s brother said. “If you continue the prayers, we’re doing everything possible to bring him home.”
To donate to the Darren Peterson Benefit Account, use Zelle email account adp_80@hotmail.com or stop by any Wells Fargo branch to contribute to account number 3056971355. You can also donate via NuVista Federal Credit Union by calling 970-249-8813, reference account 110164, or use the Go Fund Me account that can be found by searching for the Darren Peterson Recovery Fund at gofundme.com.
